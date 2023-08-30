Garmin’s New Venu 3 Series Watches Promise Better Health Tracking, Battery Life

These new smartwatches can give you more detailed health and fitness tracking without needing to charge them every day.

Garmin has released two new GPS-enabled smartwatches designed to keep track of your health for more than a week on a single charge.

Two new versions of Garmin's Venu smartwatch—the Venu 3 and Venu 3S—have been announced, with the pair boasting between a week and a half to two weeks of battery life between them, AMOLED displays, and several new health and fitness tracking features.

Garmin

The main differences between the two watches are the size and the battery life. The Venu 3 measures about 45mm, and the 3S is closer to 41mm. They each use a stainless steel case with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the watch face screen, come with 8GB of memory, and carry a water rating of about 5 ATM.

However, the smaller Venu 3S battery caps out at around 10 days, while the Venu 3 can last up to 14. Those times also vary based on whether or not the always-on screen option is turned on, if the watch is in GPS-Only GNSS mode, whether or not battery saver mode is on, etc. But generally speaking, going by Garmin's spec sheet, the larger watch (the Venu 3) tends to last longer on one charge.

There are a number of new features for the Venu 3 Series as well, including large and small font size choices to help you read the various displays and data more comfortably. Personalized sleep tracking can offer coaching and sleep scores, along with a report each morning on your overall sleep quality. The watches can also monitor your activity throughout the day to determine when it would be best for you to take a breather or get active and help you track how taxing an activity might be. A new wheelchair-specific tracking mode will also monitor pushes and weight shifting and highlight wheelchair-specific workouts and apps.

You can order the 45mm Venu 3 from Garmin today in one of two colors (Whitestone or Black) for $449.99. The 41mm Venu 3S is also available today in five color choices (French Gray, Pebble Gray, Sage Gray, Dust Rose, or Ivory), also for $449.99.