News > Smart & Connected Life

Garmin Launches Fenix 7 Line of Ultra-Rugged Smartwatches With protective button guards, a flashlight, and more

By Lawrence Bonk

Published on January 18, 2022 01:07PM EST

Smartwatch manufacturer Garmin used CES earlier this month to launch the elegant Venu 2 Plus watch, but the company has another trick up its sleeve for early 2022. Garmin just unveiled the Fenix 7 series of smartwatches via Twitter and has already updated the official product page. These new smartwatches are built with durability in mind and, as such, bring some rugged innovations to the table.

Garmin Fenix 7 watches are built from ultra-durable materials, like titanium and sapphire, and include protective button guards, metal-reinforced lugs, and a hands-free multi-LED flashlight. This flashlight is especially useful for runners, as it can automatically strobe to match a runner's cadence, alternating colors to enhance visibility and safety.

There's another major upgrade here for Garmin users, too: a capable touchscreen interface. This touchscreen does not replace the company's signature five-button interface but works in conjunction with it. The series comes with a standard rechargeable battery or a solar-powered battery, the latter boasting up to five weeks of regular use per charge and five days of use with GPS enabled.

Garmin has also updated the software to include a real-time stamina tracking tool to keep an eye on exertion levels and an AI algorithm that predicts how fast you'll finish a race. The smartwatch is available as the 7S, the standard 7, and the 7X, measuring 42, 47, and 51mm, respectively.

Best of all? Garmin has surprise-released these watches, as they're already available for purchase from the company's official website. The Fenix 7S and 7 models start at $700, while the 7X starts at $900.