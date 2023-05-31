Garmin’s New Fēnix 7 Pro Smartwatch Offers Better Displays and Battery for Weeks

Garmin has revealed a new series of solar-powered smartwatches, offering an improved display, a built-in flashlight, and a number of added health and activity monitoring options.

Smartwatches built for active lifestyles and fitness tracking are a big focus for Garmin, so it's no surprise to see it announce a new series devoted to just that. This new Fēnix 7 Pro Series offers a wide variety of sizes and versions, along with promises of a battery that can last between 11 days and several weeks (depending on settings and use).

Garmin

Specific additions for the Fēnix 7 Pro Series include an updated backlit display screen that claims to be easier to view when indoors, brighter, and draw less power than previous models. There's also a LED flashlight that offers several brightness settings, a red light (for safety), and a strobe (also for safety).

New map overlays for weather should make accounting for environmental conditions easier, and "relief shading" gives maps added dimensionality for more accurate route planning. And a new Up Ahead feature will highlight points of interest, aid stations, etc., on the map for you.

Activity and health monitoring is also getting a boost with Hill and Endurance scores to measure a handful of data points to project how difficult some uphill or long-term exertion may be. The heart rate sensor can also be calibrated based on a particular sport, which Garmin says will provide more accurate readings in the long run.

Garmin

On top of that is the battery life, with the solar editions of the Fēnix 7 Pro claiming no need to charge overnight—so long as the watch spends about three hours in the sun daily.

The Fēnix 7 Pro is available for purchase now in 42 MM, 47 MM, and 51 MM sizes, each available in five different Editions. All models start at $699.99 for the non-solar Standard Edition (currently on sale at $499.99), and the 42 MM and 47 MM watches cap out at $899.99 for the Sapphire Solar Edition. The Sapphire Solar Edition of the 51 MM Fēnix 7 Pro costs a bit more at $999.99.