Garmin Expands Its Running Watches Lineup With Two New AMOLED Models

A pair of new running watches join Garmin's Forerunner series, now upgraded with their own AMOLED displays.

Garmin's Forerunner watch series is growing, with two new AMOLED models on the way: The Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965. Both watches provide more vibrant, full-color displays that offer an always-on option for their touchscreens and Garmin's more common 5-button sports watch design.

Garmin

Those AMOLED displays are what Garmin's most excited about, but the new watches do offer more than sharp full-color displays. A morning report is available to give an overview of how you slept and what the rest of the day's training will be, along with daily recommendations for workouts that adapt to your activity.

A race widget offers tips for race training and more workout options, while a training readiness score based on how you've been performing (and resting) will help with preparations. And, of course, these running watches keep track of a variety of running metrics like your cadence and stride length.

Garmin

Each of these sports watches also measures battery life in days, though that timeframe varies based on your model. In GPS mode, the 42mm Forerunner 265S lasts up to 24 hours—but can last as long as 15 days in smartwatch mode—while the larger 46mm version is limited to about 20 hours (GPS) or 13 days (smartwatch). Similarly, the Forerunner 965 lasts longer in smartwatch mode (up to 23 days) and can stick it out longer than the 265 in GPS mode (up to 31 hours).

You can order the Forerunner 265 from Garmin now, priced at $449.99. The Forerunner 965 will be available later this month (Garmin hasn't provided an exact date yet) for $599.99.