Gaming Giant Bandai Namco Admits to Hack

It's official—well-known video game publisher Bandai Namco has admitted to being hacked, stating that some customer information may have also been compromised.

Data breaches have become an unfortunate—and constant—occurrence these days, to the point that even major video game companies aren't immune. Bandai Namco, the publisher behind From Software's Elden Ring, has admitted as much in a statement explaining a recent hack.

The breach took place on July 3, with a third-party (unidentified) gaining access to several of the company's internal systems—particularly in "Asian regions (excluding Japan)." During that time, it's possible that customer information pertaining to the "Toys and Hobby Business" had also been compromised. After the breach was confirmed, Bandai Namco cut off the affected servers in an attempt to limit the attackers' reach.

Beyond that, Bandai Namco hasn't revealed many more details. What "Asian regions" were affected, exactly which customers' info might have been leaked, and what that information could be, has yet to be explained. Judging by the company's own description of its "Toys and Hobby" branch, it may affect customers who have previously purchased toys, cards, food, apparel, models, and more. Though video games don't seem to be a part of the list.

For its part, Bandai Namco states that it will continue to look into the matter and share more news (and details with those who may have been affected) as it develops. The company also plans to enlist the help of other external forces to increase security and prevent something like this from occurring again.