Gambling-Adjacent SportsGrid Network Joins LG Channels

Between streaming, cable, and dancing TikTokers, there's a whole lot of content out there to choose from, so why not settle on sports betting?

That's what popular streaming network SportsGrid is counting on, as they just launched on the LG Channels platform, as announced in an official press release. The service is available starting today on channel 469 for those who opt-in to the free LG Channels service on their LG televisions.

SportsGrid

Advertised as "the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network serving the massive sports wagering audience," SportGrid offers 18 hours of original daily programming hosted by a team of betting experts and related on-air personalities.

Seeing as how the network is more about sports betting than, you know, sports itself, there's a major emphasis on analytics, data, and real-time news. Sports betting aficionados will find daily odds, matchups, injury reports, and all kinds of other related stats across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college sports, tennis, golf, and, well, you name it.

With the college NCAA basketball tournament ongoing, it's the perfect time to dive into stats before betting and losing your shirt.

SportsGrid joins over 350 free programming channels available to LG TV owners, including TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, Sports Illustrated, Funny or Die, and more.