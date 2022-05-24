Galaxy Watch4 Fans Finally Have an Alternative to Bixby

Samsung Galaxy4 smartwatch owners are getting a heap of new features today, thanks to one key integration.

The company has announced that Google Assistant is now available for download for Galaxy4 watches, as stated in an official press release. This move allows consumers to access on-the-go help with the natural voice interactions Google Assistant users have come to expect.

Samsung

You can use voice commands to access the digital assistant or reprogram the home button to act as a shortcut. Once accessed, Google Assistant can answer queries about the weather, help with directions, reply to texts, and do just about anything rival assistants like Siri and Alexa excel with.

Of course, Samsung fans will still have access to the company’s proprietary digital assistant, Bixby. Google Assistant is an opt-in feature that is available as a download starting today.

In addition to the United States, Google Assistant will be available for Galaxy4 watches in various locations throughout the world, such as the UK, Japan, Germany, Ireland, Korea, Canada, and Australia. As such, the service will support 12 languages to suit a wide variety of consumers.

This move is part of a larger partnership between Samsung and Google, as the companies recently teamed up to build the unified Wear OS 3 platform to bring many popular Google services to Samsung wearable devices. These include Google Play, Google Maps, Google Pay, YouTube, and more.

Watch4 users can download Google Assistant through the watch’s Play Store app.