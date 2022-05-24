News > Smart & Connected Life Galaxy Watch4 Fans Finally Have an Alternative to Bixby Google Assistant available for download starting today By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 24, 2022 11:59AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Samsung Galaxy4 smartwatch owners are getting a heap of new features today, thanks to one key integration. The company has announced that Google Assistant is now available for download for Galaxy4 watches, as stated in an official press release. This move allows consumers to access on-the-go help with the natural voice interactions Google Assistant users have come to expect. Samsung You can use voice commands to access the digital assistant or reprogram the home button to act as a shortcut. Once accessed, Google Assistant can answer queries about the weather, help with directions, reply to texts, and do just about anything rival assistants like Siri and Alexa excel with. Of course, Samsung fans will still have access to the company’s proprietary digital assistant, Bixby. Google Assistant is an opt-in feature that is available as a download starting today. In addition to the United States, Google Assistant will be available for Galaxy4 watches in various locations throughout the world, such as the UK, Japan, Germany, Ireland, Korea, Canada, and Australia. As such, the service will support 12 languages to suit a wide variety of consumers. This move is part of a larger partnership between Samsung and Google, as the companies recently teamed up to build the unified Wear OS 3 platform to bring many popular Google services to Samsung wearable devices. These include Google Play, Google Maps, Google Pay, YouTube, and more. Watch4 users can download Google Assistant through the watch’s Play Store app. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit