Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro Promises to Handle Whatever You Dish Out—What to Know

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is built to survive (and thrive) under harsh conditions and in tough environments.

Designed for the mobile workforce, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is a tablet that Samsung believes can take what the most intense jobs can dish out. The new device boasts "military-grade toughness" while still being versatile enough to handle many different on-the-job situations.

Samsung

Out of the box, Samsung claims it can withstand a drop of up to three feet (close to four feet when using the included protective cover), and the display is made from durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Both the tablet and the integrated S Pen also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which will protect them in over four feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. And it's MIL-STD-810H compliant to withstand more extreme conditions like high altitudes, humidity, or extreme temperature environments.

Samsung

Despite its sturdiness, the Active4 Pro is also meant to work smoothly in most mobile work situations. It's lightweight and portable, has a higher maximum volume to ensure you don't miss notifications, and the display can be adjusted to read inputs with gloves. Companies will also be able to customize the tablet's key programming to more easily open essential apps.

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro will be available in Europe starting in September, with Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America following later this year. However, the price has not been revealed yet.