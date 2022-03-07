News > Gaming G4 Select Channel Launches on PlutoTV Available on Channel 800 with ads By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 7, 2022 03:10PM EST Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Gaming channel G4 has launched on the streaming platform Pluto TV where it will be known as G4 Select. According to G4, G4 Select is the result of an exclusive partnership with Pluto TV and will be free for all to enjoy. It'll have the revitalized versions of G4 legacy programs like Xplay, Ninja Warrior, and Attack the Show!, plus original content like esports events and some new series. G4/Pluto TV G4 Select is utilizing a new streaming format known FAST or free, ad-supported streaming television, something other platforms have taken part in, i.e., Amazon with IMDb TV. It's a way for viewers to watch the channel without paying for cable TV. In addition to legacy shows, new programs like the game show Name Your Price hosted by Twitch streamer AustinShow and gaming review series Scott the Woz will be available on G4 Select. The official Pluto TV Twitter account also revealed that the esports show Boosted and the show Invitation to Party will air on Pluto TV. Invitation to Party is a new series that brings comedians and content creators together to play a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. It's unknown if new G4 shows like Crash Course will migrate over to Pluto TV as the programming will be different. Tim Kitchen/Getty Images Currently, G4 Select is exclusive to Pluto TV, with no indication of it moving to G4's other outlets like cable, the Twitch channel, or YouTube. The original G4 channel is available on Pay-TV services like Xfinity TV, with plans to add more distribution partners soon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit