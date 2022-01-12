News > Smart & Connected Life Future Wear OS Devices Will Accommodate Left-handers Current devices don't appear to be part of that change, however By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 12, 2022 11:26AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google is (sort of) giving left-handed smartwatch users what they've been asking for since 2018: the ability to rotate the screen orientation 180 degrees. A post was made in Google's Issue Tracker, asking for a way to flip the UI for a Wear OS smartwatch upside-down so lefties could comfortably wear the watch on their right wrist. Now, just shy of four years later, Google has marked the issue as "resolved" with the statement: "Our development team has implemented the feature you have requested and will be available on future new devices." RobertPetrovic / Getty Images It's the "future new devices" part that's ended up frustrating users—perhaps more than they were before. With no mention of an update coming to current Wear OS devices, it leaves them wondering if they'll have to buy a new smartwatch just to be able to flip the screen around. "It's 2022, it's a watch, it's smart and if it's round it should be able to be rotated any direction at any preferred degree," a user named 'ta' pointed out in the Issue Tracker post, "... it should be standard built in to the main OS." User 'ma' shared a similar sentiment, stating, "This is a simple feature that should be able to be implemented on older devices through a small patch." Google As 9to5Google points out, smartwatches constantly move around, so the screen will likely have to be locked to a specific orientation via a menu toggle or something similar. A precise date for when new devices will support a UI flip feature has not been given. Whether or not Google plans to address the left-handed issue on current Wear OS devices via a patch or update remains to be seen. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit