Fujifilm’s New Mirrorless Camera Promises a Lot

Thanks to an upgraded sensor and processor

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on May 31, 2022 04:06PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Fujifilm's new flagship mirrorless digital camera, the X-H2S, utilizes a new image sensor and a new processor for improved performance over previous models.

Digital cameras that don't use mirrors aren't a new thing for Fujifilm—Lifewire's Charlie Sorrel was very fond of the X-Pro 3—but its new X-H2S aims to be better. This particular mirrorless digital camera is meant to fit in with the rest of the X Series but has also been designed to surpass its predecessors.

Fujifilm X-H2S mirrorless digital camera

Fujifilm

According to Fujifilm, it's because of the new 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS image sensor and a new X-Processor 5. The image sensor can allegedly provide up to four times the signal readout speed of older X Series models, while the processor supposedly doubles previous processing speeds. The improved performance also allows the X-H2S to calculate information three times faster than before for better tracking in burst mode. It also offers better image resolution, along with reduced noise, for better overall image quality.

X-H2S

Fujiflim

Built-in subject detection allows the X-H2S to more easily track animals and vehicles via AI, and it's capable of recording high-resolution video at high-speed for clearer slow-motion shots. It also utilizes a new built-in stabilization mechanism to compensate for little shakes and jostles when shooting handheld. And, of course, it retains the X Series' ability to show you exactly what your photos will look like before you take them.

The X-H2S will be available for purchase in July, though Fujifilm hasn't revealed pricing details yet. But if it's anything like the other X-series mirrorless digital cameras, it could cost anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000.

Was this page helpful?