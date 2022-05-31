News > Smart & Connected Life Fujifilm’s New Mirrorless Camera Promises a Lot Thanks to an upgraded sensor and processor By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 31, 2022 04:06PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Fujifilm's new flagship mirrorless digital camera, the X-H2S, utilizes a new image sensor and a new processor for improved performance over previous models. Digital cameras that don't use mirrors aren't a new thing for Fujifilm—Lifewire's Charlie Sorrel was very fond of the X-Pro 3—but its new X-H2S aims to be better. This particular mirrorless digital camera is meant to fit in with the rest of the X Series but has also been designed to surpass its predecessors. Fujifilm According to Fujifilm, it's because of the new 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS image sensor and a new X-Processor 5. The image sensor can allegedly provide up to four times the signal readout speed of older X Series models, while the processor supposedly doubles previous processing speeds. The improved performance also allows the X-H2S to calculate information three times faster than before for better tracking in burst mode. It also offers better image resolution, along with reduced noise, for better overall image quality. Fujiflim Built-in subject detection allows the X-H2S to more easily track animals and vehicles via AI, and it's capable of recording high-resolution video at high-speed for clearer slow-motion shots. It also utilizes a new built-in stabilization mechanism to compensate for little shakes and jostles when shooting handheld. And, of course, it retains the X Series' ability to show you exactly what your photos will look like before you take them. The X-H2S will be available for purchase in July, though Fujifilm hasn't revealed pricing details yet. But if it's anything like the other X-series mirrorless digital cameras, it could cost anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit