Fujifilm’s New Mirrorless Camera Promises a Lot

Fujifilm's new flagship mirrorless digital camera, the X-H2S, utilizes a new image sensor and a new processor for improved performance over previous models.

Digital cameras that don't use mirrors aren't a new thing for Fujifilm—Lifewire's Charlie Sorrel was very fond of the X-Pro 3—but its new X-H2S aims to be better. This particular mirrorless digital camera is meant to fit in with the rest of the X Series but has also been designed to surpass its predecessors.

Fujifilm

According to Fujifilm, it's because of the new 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS image sensor and a new X-Processor 5. The image sensor can allegedly provide up to four times the signal readout speed of older X Series models, while the processor supposedly doubles previous processing speeds. The improved performance also allows the X-H2S to calculate information three times faster than before for better tracking in burst mode. It also offers better image resolution, along with reduced noise, for better overall image quality.

Fujiflim

Built-in subject detection allows the X-H2S to more easily track animals and vehicles via AI, and it's capable of recording high-resolution video at high-speed for clearer slow-motion shots. It also utilizes a new built-in stabilization mechanism to compensate for little shakes and jostles when shooting handheld. And, of course, it retains the X Series' ability to show you exactly what your photos will look like before you take them.



The X-H2S will be available for purchase in July, though Fujifilm hasn't revealed pricing details yet. But if it's anything like the other X-series mirrorless digital cameras, it could cost anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000.

