Fujifilm's Great New XApp Is a Camera Companion App That Doesn’t Suck

Mobile apps from camera makers are almost always terrible.

Fujifilm's XApp is actually good.

XApp's weird journal feature might be best left alone.

Companion apps made by camera manufacturers are usually terrible—either hard to use or just plain unreliable. But not anymore.

Fujifilm's new XApp lets you remote control your camera from your phone, transfer images, and back up your camera's custom settings. And guess what? These features actually work, and in our testing so far, they do so reliably. In fact, the app is so non-bad that I'm actually excited about its possibilities. To make this app work, Fujifilm has rewritten the firmware for its cameras, which may explain why it all works so well. This could be pretty huge.

"Camera companion apps historically have had their fair share of problems. They're often seen as an afterthought, secondary to the camera itself, and it's usually quite obvious that camera manufacturers don't typically specialize in software development. The result? Apps that are not particularly user-friendly, intuitive, or stable. But it seems Fujifilm has flipped the script with XApp," photographer Mal Hellyer told Lifewire via email.

Companion App Trap

If you ever used a companion app for your camera or your little photo printer, you'll know how bad they can be. Canon's printing apps for its Selphy printers are some of the worst on my phone, for example. They use a custom photo-picker to access your library, which is slower, jankier, and offers fewer features than the built-in one.

And notice I wrote "apps," not "app." I have two Canon apps on my phone, and I swear that whichever one I launch, it gets me halfway through the printing process and then makes me switch to the other.

The apps almost never follow the design language or UI conventions of the host platform. They're more like the ticket machines you have to decipher when riding the metro on your foreign city break.

"[C]amera manufacturers are trying to appeal to a wider audience with varying levels of technical expertise. As such, their apps often try to cater to everyone but end up falling short in providing advanced features for more experienced photographers while also being too complicated for beginners," Jacob Richard, founder of Camera Prism, told Lifewire via email.

I could write a whole article about weird camera companion apps, but the point is, they suck, and XApp doesn't. The main features are vanilla—wireless photo transfer, settings backup, and camera remote control—but there is also a section called Activity, which turns the app into a kind of photo diary for nerds. But we'll get to that in a moment. First, let's see what's so good about XApp.

XApp Actually Works

Fujifilm has rewritten the firmware-supported cameras to make all this work. There are new settings, and you can also hold down the DISP/BACK button at any time to enter the Bluetooth menu. The app sends and receives data via Bluetooth (even while the camera is off!) and switches to Wi-Fi for photos. Unfortunately, this still doesn't connect to your home Wi-Fi: instead, it makes a direct Wi-Fi connection between the camera and phone.

You can set the transfers to occur automatically, but often you still have to tap a confirmation button on the phone for it to actually start. Also, you'll find settings to make images smaller before transfer and to poll the phone less often for location info to save phone battery life.

In my short testing of the new app with my Fujifilm X-Pro3, I found it to be reliable and to do a good job of keeping the location data correct. We'll have to see how this performs over time or whether the automatic connections reduce phone battery life. So far, I'm in, with one exception: Activity.

Activity and Timelime Bring Up Questions

The Activity and Timeline are fine, but one wonders what the point is. In exchange for signing up for a free Fujifilm account and sharing your data with the Fujifilm cloud, you get a timeline of the photos you took, along with details on how many images you have transferred and which of Fujifilm's film simulations you used the most. In my tests, not all my transferred images appeared here, even though the transfers had been successful.

This is the worst part of the app. The whole point of transferring images to your phone is to have them in your regular photo library, so why duplicate that—and with fewer features—in an inferior app? Also, while I now apparently trust Fujifilm to make a usable camera companion app, I definitely don't trust it to create a cloud service with the security levels of Google or Apple's photo services.

"As a long-time Fujifilm user and fan, the news that the company is venturing into the business of hosting profiles and collecting data about their customers has me feeling conflicted," says Richard. "On one hand, I understand that data collection is par for the course in today's digital age. But on the other hand, there are serious concerns about privacy and security when it comes to data collection."

The good news is that you can ignore this part and focus on the good parts of the app.