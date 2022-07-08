FreeCast Plans Streaming Hub for All Your Channels

FreeCast has its own aggregate streaming hub in the works, which it says will allow users to watch and manage multiple free and paid services from one place.

It's Freecast's supposition that keeping track of and managing multiple streaming services (what's available where, what costs what, etc.) is too complicated for some users. This is why it believes having a single streaming platform to act as a central hub for multiple services is what will get more people to embrace internet-fed digital video.

FreeCast

According to FreeCast, this service (which it's calling SelectTV) will be able to display and manage hundreds of free and subscription-based streaming channels and platforms. Rather than switching between apps or services to watch whatever you're looking for, you can stay in the SelectTV app and jump straight to it. A unified search engine that will look for specific content across all the streaming platforms you're connected to also helps.

The basic plan is free (though you're still on the hook for other streaming services you're subscribed to) and includes phone/tv apps, a unified search, and a subscription manager. There's also a SelectTV+ plan available for a one-time payment of $29.99, which also includes an HDTV antenna, Playon cloud DVR service, and an all-in-one monthly statement. Or you can opt for the Lifetime Package that includes all of that, "expert assistance," and VIP support, for a one-time fee of $399.

SelectTV should launch sometime this winter and will be available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Chromecast. A beta version is also planned for Samsung and LG smart TVs.