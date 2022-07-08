News > Streaming FreeCast Plans Streaming Hub for All Your Channels Covering free and paid options By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 11:22AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming FreeCast has its own aggregate streaming hub in the works, which it says will allow users to watch and manage multiple free and paid services from one place. It's Freecast's supposition that keeping track of and managing multiple streaming services (what's available where, what costs what, etc.) is too complicated for some users. This is why it believes having a single streaming platform to act as a central hub for multiple services is what will get more people to embrace internet-fed digital video. FreeCast According to FreeCast, this service (which it's calling SelectTV) will be able to display and manage hundreds of free and subscription-based streaming channels and platforms. Rather than switching between apps or services to watch whatever you're looking for, you can stay in the SelectTV app and jump straight to it. A unified search engine that will look for specific content across all the streaming platforms you're connected to also helps. The basic plan is free (though you're still on the hook for other streaming services you're subscribed to) and includes phone/tv apps, a unified search, and a subscription manager. There's also a SelectTV+ plan available for a one-time payment of $29.99, which also includes an HDTV antenna, Playon cloud DVR service, and an all-in-one monthly statement. Or you can opt for the Lifetime Package that includes all of that, "expert assistance," and VIP support, for a one-time fee of $399. SelectTV should launch sometime this winter and will be available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Chromecast. A beta version is also planned for Samsung and LG smart TVs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit