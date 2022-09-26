News > Software & Apps Free Audio Editing App Audacity Gets a Makeover With a Huge Feature-Rich Update Real-time effects, new editing tools, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 01:14PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Audacity has been the world's most popular free audio-editing tool for over 20 years, and it just received a major update that could make it even more essential. Parent company Muse just announced Audacity Version 3.2, which now supports a full range of modern features. There's enhanced VST3 support, giving a visual boost to editing plugins and increasing the number of supported plugins, as well as a complete visual redesign of the user interface. This is especially good since Audacity launched in 2000, and, well, you could tell. Eduard Goricev / EyeEm / Getty Images Version 3.2 also supports non-destructive editing, which is new for the platform. This means that you make temporary edits while retaining the original if those edits don’t work out. The update also lets users add live real-time effects during both recording and mixing. As for sharing audio snippets or full projects, the update brings one-click sharing via the company’s sister service, Audio.com. You just share the link to the data, and the site does the rest. Files can be shared privately and publicly, with everything residing on a cloud server. These advancements may seem mundane to users of more advanced software suites, such as Logic Pro X and Ableton Live, but Audacity is free, with no strings attached. To that end, parent company Muse has vowed to never sell any data collected by Audacity users. The update is now available as a free download. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit