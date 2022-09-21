Framework Says This New Chromebook Can Be Upgraded as Much as You Want

User-upgradeable laptops are extremely rare, which goes double for Chromebooks, but Framework and Google have teamed up to make our customization dreams a reality.

The companies have just unveiled the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, a fully upgradeable and customizable Chromebook. Nearly every component of this thing is swappable, ending the uniquely modern problem of worrying about how much RAM to throw in a laptop at the point of purchase.

Framework

Of course, RAM and storage are both upgradeable, allowing users to purchase the cheapest base model to test out the features, adding more oomph later as necessary. This goes much further than basic upgrades, though, as nearly every part of the laptop features a unique QR code. When scanned, it brings up a purchase list for available replacements.

Want more or different ports? You can choose from USB-C, USB-A, microSD, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, external storage, and more. Throwing an HDMI port on a laptop, for instance, turns it into a mean multimedia machine that integrates with any screen in the house.

Thanks to a unique magnetic attachment system, you can even swap out the display bezels with one of the other multiple colors and styles available. Framework says even more customization options will be announced in the near future.

As for additional specs, this laptop includes a 12th Gen Core i5-1240P CPU, though the companies have not announced if the chipset is also upgradeable. It is worth noting that Framework’s other laptop boasts an upgradeable processor.

The 3:2 display features a resolution of 2256 x 1504, and the laptop’s weight comes in at a paltry 2.8 pounds, just barely over the newest MacBook Air.

Preorders begin today in the US and Canada with a starting price of $1,000, with shipments starting in early December.