Fortnite's Closing Out the Season With a Giant Robot Fight

To commemorate the end of the latest season of Fortnite, Epic Games is launching the COLLISION event on June 4 at 4PM EST.

COLLISION will see players fighting against a giant robot that was first seen in a past event from 2019 and is slated to be the end of Fortnite's current Zero Point storyline. The event is a one-time deal; once it's over, it won't be coming back, so Epic Games is strongly recommending players and streamers to get in early.

Epic Games

Judging from the initial image, the event is set to take place in some kind of frozen factory. Apart from the teaser image, not much is known about COLLISION. What is known is that players "will receive an exclusive loading screen and lobby [music] track." Leading up to the launch, players will be able to try on the new Mecha Weapons Team outfits.

Epic Games also recommends players finish up any lingering quests and unlock pending rewards before the event, such as collecting any remaining in-game Omni Chips. They also recommend players end the game lobby 30 minutes before the start time to save a spot.

Erik Mclean/Pexels

Fortnite events tend to be massive and take up the entire island. Prior events had players fend off an alien invasion and saw the island being destroyed in a cataclysm.

If you want to participate in COLLISION, but you have a low-end PC or smartphone, Fortnite is now on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service plays Fortnite in a browser and doesn't require paying for a subscription; however, it is recommended that you have high-speed internet.