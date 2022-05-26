News > Gaming Fortnite's Closing Out the Season With a Giant Robot Fight The COLLISION event launches on June 4 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 26, 2022 12:47PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming To commemorate the end of the latest season of Fortnite, Epic Games is launching the COLLISION event on June 4 at 4PM EST. COLLISION will see players fighting against a giant robot that was first seen in a past event from 2019 and is slated to be the end of Fortnite's current Zero Point storyline. The event is a one-time deal; once it's over, it won't be coming back, so Epic Games is strongly recommending players and streamers to get in early. Epic Games Judging from the initial image, the event is set to take place in some kind of frozen factory. Apart from the teaser image, not much is known about COLLISION. What is known is that players "will receive an exclusive loading screen and lobby [music] track." Leading up to the launch, players will be able to try on the new Mecha Weapons Team outfits. Epic Games also recommends players finish up any lingering quests and unlock pending rewards before the event, such as collecting any remaining in-game Omni Chips. They also recommend players end the game lobby 30 minutes before the start time to save a spot. Erik Mclean/Pexels Fortnite events tend to be massive and take up the entire island. Prior events had players fend off an alien invasion and saw the island being destroyed in a cataclysm. If you want to participate in COLLISION, but you have a low-end PC or smartphone, Fortnite is now on Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service plays Fortnite in a browser and doesn't require paying for a subscription; however, it is recommended that you have high-speed internet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit