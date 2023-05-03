Fortnite Launches on Amazon Luna and It's Free for Prime Members

Massively popular battle royale Fortnite is now available on the Amazon Luna cloud-gaming platform.

The game is playable for Amazon Luna subscribers in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK today. Even cooler? You don't need to pay for Luna to play Fortnite. Amazon keeps a rotating cast of games on tap for the bottom tier of the service, including Fortnite, which are available to garden variety Prime members. Just register and start playing. If you want a full Luna+ premium subscription, Amazon is offering a free seven-day trial to go along with the game's launch.

Amazon

This is the full version of the game, including standard modes like Battle Royale and Creative. Players will also have access to seasonal events, player-created islands, and the ability to link existing Battle Pass accounts.

Amazon Luna works on just about any device with a standard Internet connection, though the company recommends a sustained signal strength of 10Mbps for the best experience, especially given the online nature of Fortnite. A full list of compatible devices is available, though the company says most tablets, smartphones, PCs, streaming media players, and smart TVs can access Luna. Amazon does recommend the use of a proprietary Luna controller for the most optimized experience, but this is not required.

Beyond Fortnite, the company added more games to service this week, such as Tormented Souls and plenty of retro titles. Resident Evil 2, Overcooked!, and LEGO DC Super-Villains all went free-to-play in May for Prime members, just like Fortnite.