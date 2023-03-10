Fortnite Drops Legacy Windows Support for Its Latest Season

Fortnite's latest season (and content update) is live, bringing unfortunate news for some Windows users alongside the more typical roster and armory additions.

If you've been playing Fortnite on a PC running Windows 7 or 8, you may want to start looking for alternatives, as the popular multiplayer game's most recent season drops legacy OS support. Meaning unless you're using Windows 10 or above, the game will no longer run locally on your PC or receive any official updates.

Epic Games

Epic Games first announced its plans back in December of 2022, stating that it would be better for the game itself (and most players) to focus its resources on current and future hardware. That, and to avoid the inherent security risks when dealing with operating systems that are no longer being officially supported themselves. So if you're currently playing on a legacy Windows machine, now is the time to either consider upgrading your OS or finding another platform (of which there are many) to use instead. Epic Games recommends playing via GeForce Now if your Windows operating system is no longer supported.

If you're not affected by the legacy OS changes (or plan on adapting), Chapter 4 Season 2 provides plenty of new characters, weapons, and locations. Famous anime protagonist Eren Yeager (from "Attack on Titan") is making an appearance, but the prevailing theme for this update is far more futuristic. MEGA City is the poster battleground, with rails to grind on and large buildings all over the map—though other new locales, such as Steamy Springs and Drift Ridge, aren't quite as cyberpunk.

And, of course, you can also play new vehicles like the futuristic Victory Crown Rogue motorcycle and weapons such as the Overclocked Pulse Rifle. New characters are also being added to the roster, including Imani, Renzo the Destroyer, Mystica, Highwire, and the previously mentioned Eren Yeager (though Epic's spelling it "Jaeger").



The second season of Fortnite's fourth chapter—along with its new content and Battle Pass—is live now through June 2nd.