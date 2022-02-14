What to Know Open Settings > Network . Select Wi-Fi , and open the Wi-Fi network you want to forget.

> . Select , and open the Wi-Fi network you want to forget. Select Forget, and wait for your Apple TV to forget the network.

This article explains how to forget a Wi-Fi network on Apple TV.

How Do I Forget a Wi-Fi Network on Apple TV?

Here’s how to forget a Wi-Fi network on Apple TV:



Navigate to the Apple TV home screen, and select Settings. Select Network. Select Wi-Fi. Select the Wi-Fi network you want to forget, and wait for it to connect. You can’t forget a Wi-Fi network on an Apple TV unless the Apple TV is connected to it. Select Forget Network. Wait for your Apple TV to forget the network. Your Apple TV will no longer automatically connect to that network in the future. The forgotten network will still show up in the list of available networks if you want to connect to it again in the future. There is no way to prevent a network from showing up in this list.

How to Forget a Wi-Fi Network on Apple TV After Changing the Password

There is no way to forget a Wi-Fi network on Apple TV without connecting to the network. That usually isn’t an issue since the primary reason to have an Apple TV forget a network is to prevent it from accidentally connecting. If you change the password to a Wi-Fi network after setting up your Apple TV, you may run into a problem.

The issue is that your Apple TV will fail to connect to the network due to having the old password stored, and it won’t allow you to enter a new password. Since there is no way to have the Apple TV forget the network without connecting to it, you can’t just remove the stored password, reconnect, and enter your new password.

Here’s how to connect an Apple TV to a Wi-Fi network with a new password without forgetting the network:



Open Settings. Select Network. Select Wi-Fi. Select Other. Enter the exact SSID of your Wi-Fi network, and select CONTINUE. Wait for the Apple TV to attempt a connection and fail. Enter your password, and select CONTINUE. The Apple TV will attempt to join again using the new password. Your Apple TV is now connected to your network.

Reasons to Forget a Wi-Fi Network on Apple TV

Your Apple TV remembers the Wi-Fi networks you connect to after you disconnect. If you borrowed your neighbor’s Wi-Fi when yours was out or attached to your phone’s hotspot at some point, your Apple TV remembers those networks and the login information just in case you ever want to connect again in the future.

Your Apple TV should stay connected to the Wi-Fi network you select, even if it has stored login information for other networks. However, it is possible to accidentally connect to the wrong network if there are any connectivity issues with the network you’re trying to use. If you want to prevent your Apple TV from accidentally connecting to the wrong network, then you can have it forget that network.