Even With Its New 'Following' Feed, Threads Isn't Going to Replace Twitter

Meta's Twitter clone, Threads, just added a 'following feed.'

The app still defaults to the algorithmic timeline.

Mark Zuckerberg thinks that pouring gasoline on things helps them to grow.

Threads will now give a timeline of just the people you follow, and it looks just like Twitter.

Meta's Threads micropublishing network, aka Instagram for words, just added the promised Following Feed, a way to see only the posts from people you have followed. This is in addition to the algorithmic timeline that spews new posts from anybody and everybody into your face forever. The new personalized timeline is nice, but the algorithmic timeline remains the default, and Meta may have trouble achieving the cultural importance that Twitter once enjoyed.

"While I admit I have a list of features I hope to see implemented, adding a chronological following feed was required for me to continue using the service. And the fact they implemented it exactly like Twitter is a bonus. I have reinstalled Threads and placed it on my home screen in the spot Twitter occupied for over 10 years," Threads and Twitter user BlueLemon said in a Verge comment thread.

Twitter's timeline started as a simple chronological list of posts from people you followed, and that was its beauty. You'd pick a list of people you were interested in and read what they had to say in 140 characters or less. Everything else came later. Retweets and @replies were original user hacks that Twitter incorporated into the timeline, and then the Algorithm stepped in to change it all.

And yet, despite—or perhaps because of—this, Twitter took off. It never had anywhere near the user levels of Facebook, but what it had was the users that counted. Over the years, politicians, reporters, celebrities, authors, and so on all found Twitter essential. It became the world's de-facto notice board, gossip column, and a place for journalists to gather news and meet people.

If you wanted to talk about something or find out about breaking news—and what everybody thought about that news—you went to Twitter. Even with only around 200 million daily users, Twitter commanded an outsized level of influence.

Facebook, on the other hand, was never so culturally important, despite having way more users. Instagram might be the only one of its properties that comes close, but that's still all about narcissism and shopping, not a cultural exchange.

Threads might change that. Or at least, that's what Zuckerberg hopes.

"I'm highly confident we're going to be able to pour enough gasoline on this to help it grow," said Zuckerberg during Meta's second-quarter earnings call this week, which explains a lot about Facebook and Meta, in general.

In the same earnings call, Zuckerberg said that he thinks Threads could eventually reach a billion users. The service managed to get 100 million signups in its first week, which sounds pretty impressive until you remember that Threads is built on Instagram, and 'signing up' is just a button-tap away in the Instagram app.

"Of course, I believe Meta would like to believe that Threads is going to be a replacement for Twitter, but the reality might be exactly the opposite," Troy Portillo, director of operations at online learning platform Studypool told Lifewire via email.

But what might that billion users look like? It's not as if Twitter was some backwater nobody had heard of or a niche social space like Mastodon. If people wanted a Twitter-like experience—that is, a way to read the thoughts and comments of strangers and celebrities—they would already have joined Twitter. Maybe only around 200 million people (the number of daily Twitter users) want such a product?

This means that any growth towards that billion would come from a different kind of user. And that's where the algorithm comes in. Studies say algorithmic timelines drive more 'engagement' than plain chronological timelines. It's easy to see Threads becoming a passive consumption machine, an app where people graze meaninglessness for hours. The TikTok of words, if you will.

One other fact about Twitter is that the majority of users post nothing. They're only there to read other people's posts, which is itself very TikTokky behavior. If it all comes down to the algorithm and its success in feeding users exactly what they want in a never-ending stream, well, Facebook and Instagram have proved pretty good at that.

Maybe there just aren't more than 200 million who care about Twitter-like posts. But mix that in with yet another attention-keeping TikTok-like experience, and you might just possibly get the best of both worlds. Come for the celebrity gossip, and stay for the mindless grazing.