'Flight Simulator' Update Number 12 Puts New Zealand on the Map

A twelfth World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator opens the skies above New Zealand to all pilots.

Microsoft Flight Simulator receives its dozenth World Update, which adds a comprehensive reconstruction of New Zealand (and the Bay Islands) to your flight plan. Right down to the Hobbiton movie set.

The update includes seven major cities—Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Nelson, Queenstown, Tauranga, and Wellington—plus 62 other "handcrafted" points of interest. You'll also be able to take off from, or land at, any of the nine airports (from Gisborne to Quintin Lodge) that are part of the newest download. And it's all been pieced together using aerial photographs, satellite imagery, and digital models to make the landscape feel as true-to-life as Microsoft can manage.

Along with the geographical additions, the New Zealand map also offers ten more missions for ambitious pilots to try their hand at. Whether it's one of the three bush trips between specific airports, picked from the trio of new discovery flights, or tackling one of four landing challenges, you'll have something to do. Each task will also require using a specific vehicle, from large and small airplanes to helicopters and even gliders.

The New Zealand world update is available now as a free download for all Microsoft Flight Simulator owners. Just make sure you're using the latest version (1.30.12.0), and you can check out the new locales via PC, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Game Pass, or Xbox Cloud Gaming.