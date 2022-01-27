Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Fix It When Your iPhone Time Is Wrong Troubleshooting why your iPhone clock is wrong By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email iPhone & iOS Switching from Android What to Know Most likely solution: Turn the Set Automatically option for Date & Time off and on again.Incorrect date and time could affect Calendar app as well, so also check Calendar settings directly. This article explains what might cause your iPhone to display the incorrect time, and how to fix it. Why Is My iPhone’s Time Wrong? There are a few of fairly simple reasons why your iPhone might be displaying the incorrect time. It could be that Location Services are disabled, preventing your iPhone from automatically adjusting the time when you travel between time zones. Your iPhone might be set to the wrong time zone. Your automatic date and time settings may not be turned on, which would prevent your iPhone from adjusting the clock during events like Daylight Saving Time. Apple also recommends making sure that you’ve installed the latest version of iOS. In order to allow your iPhone to automatically set the date and time based on your location, you’ll need to make sure Location Services are enabled. Open your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap Privacy. Tap Location Services at the top of the menu. Toggle Location Services on. This will allow your iPhone to use the Set Automatically function in your Date & Time settings. If Location Services are already turned on, but you’re having trouble getting Set Automatically to work, toggle it off and then turn it back on again. When toggling Location Services off, a pop-up will appear notifying you this will disable the option for all apps. Tap Turn Off. If turning on or restarting Location Services doesn’t fix your iPhone’s displayed date/time, you’ll need to go into Settings. How Do I Correct the Time on My iPhone? Fixing the date and time settings on your iPhone is a fairly straightforward process. If you intend you use the automatic date and time settings on your iPhone, make sure you don’t have Airplane Mode turned on, and you also have a connection to a cellular or Wi-Fi signal. Open your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap General. In the General menu, tap Date & Time. If Set Automatically is turned off, tap the toggle to turn it on. This will cause your phone to automatically update the date and time by using a cellular or Wi-Fi connection to determine the current date and time in your location. If Set Automatically is turned on, toggle it off and on again. This should cause your iPhone to reset the current date and time to match your location. If Set Automatically is off and you don’t want to turn it on, you can manually set your time zone, the date, and the time instead. Tap Time Zone. Type your current location or the location you want to set your date and time information for into the text field at the top of the screen and select the correct location from the results. Tap the date to pull up a calendar menu and select the correct date. Tap the time below the calendar menu to set the current time. Changes will save automatically. You can either tap < General to go back to the previous menu or close the Settings menu. Why Is My iPhone Calendar in the Wrong Time Zone? Many of the reasons why your iPhone Calendar app might be displaying the wrong time zone are the same reasons your iPhone might be displaying the incorrect time. If your iPhone’s date or time settings are wrong, your calendar dates and times will be as well. The Time Zone Override option could also throw off dates and times as when it’s turned off the calendar will adjust the date and time of events to match your current location. How Do I Correct the Time in My iPhone Calendar? As the date and time displayed in your iPhone’s Calendar app are tied to your iPhone’s own Date & Time settings, you should attempt to adjust those settings (detailed above) first. If those don’t solve the problem, then you may need to adjust the calendar itself. If you need to connect a new user or account to your calendar, have the necessary log-in information for that account ready as you will need to input it for verification. Open your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap Calendar. Scroll down and tap Default Calendar. Make sure your default calendar is the calendar you want to use and/or is connected to the correct user or account. If the user or account you need isn’t present, tap < Back to return to the previous menu, then scroll up and tap Accounts. Tap Add Account, then tap the kind of account you wish to add from the pop-up menu. Follow the steps outlined on the screen to add the account you require. Exit the Accounts menu and go back to the Default Calendar menu. Select the new user/account as your default. If your calendar is still not showing the correct date or time, you may need to adjust your Time Zone Override settings as well. Go back to the Calendar menu and tap Time Zone Override. Tap the toggle to turn Time Zone Override on or off. If on, it will keep your calendar events and times set to your iPhone’s own set time zone. If off, your calendar events will be automatically adjusted so dates and times will be displayed according to your current location’s time zone (i.e. if you travel to a different time zone, event times will adjust to match the new local settings). With Time Zone Override toggled on, tap Time Zone to select the time zone you wish to have your calendar events adhere to. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit