How to Fix It When Your iPhone Time Is Wrong

What to Know Most likely solution: Turn the Set Automatically option for Date & Time off and on again.



Incorrect date and time could affect Calendar app as well, so also check Calendar settings directly.

This article explains what might cause your iPhone to display the incorrect time, and how to fix it.



Why Is My iPhone’s Time Wrong?

There are a few of fairly simple reasons why your iPhone might be displaying the incorrect time. It could be that Location Services are disabled, preventing your iPhone from automatically adjusting the time when you travel between time zones. Your iPhone might be set to the wrong time zone. Your automatic date and time settings may not be turned on, which would prevent your iPhone from adjusting the clock during events like Daylight Saving Time. Apple also recommends making sure that you’ve installed the latest version of iOS.



In order to allow your iPhone to automatically set the date and time based on your location, you’ll need to make sure Location Services are enabled.



Open your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap Privacy. Tap Location Services at the top of the menu. Toggle Location Services on. This will allow your iPhone to use the Set Automatically function in your Date & Time settings. If Location Services are already turned on, but you’re having trouble getting Set Automatically to work, toggle it off and then turn it back on again. When toggling Location Services off, a pop-up will appear notifying you this will disable the option for all apps. Tap Turn Off. If turning on or restarting Location Services doesn’t fix your iPhone’s displayed date/time, you’ll need to go into Settings.

How Do I Correct the Time on My iPhone?

Fixing the date and time settings on your iPhone is a fairly straightforward process.



If you intend you use the automatic date and time settings on your iPhone, make sure you don’t have Airplane Mode turned on, and you also have a connection to a cellular or Wi-Fi signal.

Open your iPhone’s Settings. Scroll down and tap General. In the General menu, tap Date & Time. If Set Automatically is turned off, tap the toggle to turn it on. This will cause your phone to automatically update the date and time by using a cellular or Wi-Fi connection to determine the current date and time in your location. If Set Automatically is turned on, toggle it off and on again. This should cause your iPhone to reset the current date and time to match your location. If Set Automatically is off and you don’t want to turn it on, you can manually set your time zone, the date, and the time instead. Tap Time Zone. Type your current location or the location you want to set your date and time information for into the text field at the top of the screen and select the correct location from the results. Tap the date to pull up a calendar menu and select the correct date. Tap the time below the calendar menu to set the current time. Changes will save automatically. You can either tap < General to go back to the previous menu or close the Settings menu.

Why Is My iPhone Calendar in the Wrong Time Zone?

Many of the reasons why your iPhone Calendar app might be displaying the wrong time zone are the same reasons your iPhone might be displaying the incorrect time. If your iPhone’s date or time settings are wrong, your calendar dates and times will be as well. The Time Zone Override option could also throw off dates and times as when it’s turned off the calendar will adjust the date and time of events to match your current location.

How Do I Correct the Time in My iPhone Calendar?

As the date and time displayed in your iPhone’s Calendar app are tied to your iPhone’s own Date & Time settings, you should attempt to adjust those settings (detailed above) first. If those don’t solve the problem, then you may need to adjust the calendar itself.



If you need to connect a new user or account to your calendar, have the necessary log-in information for that account ready as you will need to input it for verification.