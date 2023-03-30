How to Fix It When a Windows 11 Update Fails After Restart

Windows updates should apply automatically when you restart your computer, but a few issues can cause updates to fail. Fortunately, there are several fixes you can try when a Windows 11 update fails after a restart.



Causes of Failed Windows Updates After Restart

Sometimes after a Windows update, you might get an error code or message. For example:

Error: Failure configuring Windows Updates. Reverting changes.

Error: We couldn't complete the updates. Undoing changes. Don't turn off your computer.

Such messages will sometimes be accompanied by troubleshooting suggestions, but that's not always the case. Here are some potential reasons why Windows updates were unsuccessful:

Your hard drive doesn't have enough free space.

Your internet connection was interrupted during the download or installation.

External hardware is interfering with updates.

Your antivirus or VPN is blocking updates.

Corrupt system files or hard drive errors.

Here are some examples of Windows Update error codes and what they mean:



0xc1900223 : Problems downloading or installing updates

: Problems downloading or installing updates 0x80073712 : System file errors



: System file errors 0x800F0922 : Couldn't connect to the Windows Update servers

: Couldn't connect to the Windows Update servers 0xC1900101-0x20017 , 0xC1900101-0x30017 : Interference from third-party drivers

, : Interference from third-party drivers 0x8007042B 0x4000D , 0x800700B7 0x2000a : Interference from background apps

, : Interference from background apps 0x80200056 : The upgrade was interrupted.

: The upgrade was interrupted. 0xC1900107 : Old update files are blocking new updates.

: Old update files are blocking new updates. 0x80300024 : Your PC doesn't meet the minimum requirements.

: Your PC doesn't meet the minimum requirements. 0x80070002-0x20009 : Your PC couldn't find the correct drive.

: Your PC couldn't find the correct drive. 0x80070070–0x50011, 0x80070070–0x50012, 0x80070070–0x60000: Your hard drive requires more free space.

If you don't get an error code, go to Settings > Windows Update > Update history to view error codes related to updates.

How to Fix a Windows 11 Update Failure After a Restart

Try these steps in order until you can complete Windows updates:

Many of these solutions also apply to fixing problems caused by Windows updates.

