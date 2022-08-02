How to Fix It When the Windows 11 Clock Isn't Showing

If your Windows 11 clock isn't showing, it's usually because of a missing taskbar, date, or some other issue that further compounds the problem. Turning the clock back on, or even fixing more compounded problems with the Windows 11 date and time is relatively quick and easy.

Cause Of Windows 11 Clock Missing

The Windows 11 clock might go missing for a few different reasons, but it's usually because a setting has been changed by accident. You might have done this manually, or a third-party app or widget might have disabled the clock without your prior knowledge.

It's also possible something has damaged the clock app itself. Fortunately, Windows has a number of ways to can repair, fix, or re-apply the clock so it starts working properly again.

How to Fix Windows 11 Clock Missing

There are a few different ways you can enable or re-add a missing clock in Windows 11. Try these potential fixes. They're listed in order from easiest and most likely to work, to the more complicated.

Make sure your clock is enabled and the settings are all correct for your timezone. Check out how to set your operating system clock for more details. Try updating Windows 11 in case something has broken an important service or application that the clock relies on to display properly. Here's more information about how to update Windows. If the clock app is broken, you can try to repair it. Navigate to Settings > Apps > Apps and features and look for the Clock app. If necessary, scroll down to find it, or use the search bar to search for Clock. Select the three-dot menu icon next to it and choose Advanced options, then scroll down and select Repair. You can try turning the clock On in the legacy Notifications Area Icons menu. To do so, search for CMD in the Windows search bar and select the corresponding icon. Then copy and paste this into the window: explorer shell:::{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9} Press Enter. Then select Turn system items on or off, and set the Clock to On. Then select OK. If you can't get the clock working again with the above methods, try reverting to a previous System Restore point. It's a feature enabled by default, so you should have the option. Here's more information on using System Restore in Windows. The final option if even a System Restore doesn't work, is to reinstall Windows 11. We have a guide on how to reinstall Windows which will walk you through the steps.