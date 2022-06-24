How To Fix Windows 11 Black Screen Issues

This page covers all of the fixes for the common Windows 11 black screen glitch that have been tested and proven to work.

The tips and solutions on this page apply to all Windows 11 devices ranging from desktop computers and laptops to Microsoft’s range of Surface two-in-one devices.

What Causes the Windows 11 Black Screen of Death?

The apparent shutting down of a monitor or screen when using Windows 11, often referred to as the Windows 11 Black Screen of Death, has been known to happen while performing a wide variety of actions on both desktop computers, tablets, and laptops. Sometimes the screen shuts down while other times the screen remains turned on but is unable to display any imagery.

Windows 11 becoming stuck on a black screen before login is just as common as the Windows 11 black screen after login problem. The black screen can also occur while opening and closing an app, watching media, connecting a computer to an external power source, and after installing an app, driver, or operating system update.

Simple causes, such as the monitor being turned off or not connected properly, are very common though sometimes the issue can be caused by more complex issues such as driver and software conflicts, an unsupported graphics card, or even a hardware issue.

How To Fix the Windows 11 Black Screen Error

Here are some proven solutions for fixing the black screen Windows 11 bug. Work through them in the order presented as they’re listed from fastest and easiest to more time-consuming and advanced.

