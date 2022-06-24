Software & Apps > Windows How To Fix Windows 11 Black Screen Issues 26 fixes for Windows 11 black-screen bugs before and after login By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 24, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Windows The Ultimate Laptop Buying Guide This page covers all of the fixes for the common Windows 11 black screen glitch that have been tested and proven to work. The tips and solutions on this page apply to all Windows 11 devices ranging from desktop computers and laptops to Microsoft’s range of Surface two-in-one devices. What Causes the Windows 11 Black Screen of Death? The apparent shutting down of a monitor or screen when using Windows 11, often referred to as the Windows 11 Black Screen of Death, has been known to happen while performing a wide variety of actions on both desktop computers, tablets, and laptops. Sometimes the screen shuts down while other times the screen remains turned on but is unable to display any imagery. Windows 11 becoming stuck on a black screen before login is just as common as the Windows 11 black screen after login problem. The black screen can also occur while opening and closing an app, watching media, connecting a computer to an external power source, and after installing an app, driver, or operating system update. Simple causes, such as the monitor being turned off or not connected properly, are very common though sometimes the issue can be caused by more complex issues such as driver and software conflicts, an unsupported graphics card, or even a hardware issue. How To Fix the Windows 11 Black Screen Error Here are some proven solutions for fixing the black screen Windows 11 bug. Work through them in the order presented as they’re listed from fastest and easiest to more time-consuming and advanced. Turn the monitor on. If you use an external monitor, don’t forget to switch it on. You may also need to check that it’s plugged into a power source. Adjust the monitor’s brightness settings. Someone may have dimmed the brightness settings. Most computer monitors have physical buttons that can do this, as do some keyboards. Cycle through the screen’s inputs. The incorrect input source may be selected. Check for graphics card compatibility. If you get a black screen only when using a certain app or video game, it’s likely that your graphics card simply isn’t supported for this one specific task. Graphic card requirements for specific apps can be found within the Microsoft Store app store and on the app or game’s official website and support documents. Inspect the ports and cables. Turn your computer off and carefully inspect the monitor’s connecting cable to make sure that it's firmly plugged in. You may also want to inspect the cable itself to see if it’s been damaged or is experiencing wear and tear. Check for hardware restrictions. Some devices, such as the Amazon Fire Stick, will display a black screen or static when connected to a computer unless an HDMI splitter that supports HDCP1.2 is used. Check your capture card’s ports. If you’re using a capture card to connect a Nintendo Switch or some other console to your laptop, make sure that the console is plugged into the capture card's Input HDMI port and that the USB cable is plugged into the Output port. Restart Windows. A quick restart can fix whatever is causing your Windows 11 black screen problem. Disconnect all devices and restart again. Unplug all devices that are physically connected to your Windows 11 computer and turn off those that are connecting wirelessly. Once done, perform a basic restart. Restart the video driver. Use the Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B keyboard shortcut to restart the video drivers and quickly fix the black screen problem on your Windows 11 device. Use the Microsoft Surface trick. If you're using a Microsoft Surface device, press the physical Volume Up and Volume Down buttons at the same time three times in a row. If done correctly, your screen should briefly flicker and reset. Charge your Windows 11 device. Perform a complete shutdown of your Windows 11 computer, plug it into a power source, and leave to charge for an entire day. If the usual charging light doesn’t turn on while charging, it’s possible that your device may have a damaged battery or charging cable. Clean your monitor and computer. A build-up of dust and grime could be causing the screen to overheat and turn off prematurely. Try a different monitor. If you’re using a desktop computer, if possible, try connecting it to a different monitor. If that monitor also shows a black screen, the issue is likely software or driver related. If the second monitor works fine, your original monitor is very likely damaged and in need of repair or replacement. For this fix, we’re simply replacing the original monitor with another one. We’re not trying to set up a multiple monitor setup. Connect to another screen via an HDMI or USB cable. Physically connect your Windows 11 laptop or computer to another screen like a TV. Its screen should automatically mirror on this second screen and you can now use this to perform the below tips. Try a different HDMI or USB cable. The connecting cable could actually be the cause of your Windows 11 black screen problem. Start Windows 11 in Safe Mode. If possible, try rebooting your device in Windows’ Safe Mode. If this bypasses the black screen issue, it’s likely that your screen or monitor is fine and that a software or driver problem is causing the glitch. Turn on your Bluetooth speakers and other devices. If your Windows 11 device is showing a black screen and you’re unsure if it’s even turning on properly, check Bluetooth devices that you’ve previously connected to it. Bose headphones and speakers, for example, will confirm that they're connected to your computer with a tone or voice message. If your computer connects to your speakers as usual, the issue is likely the screen. If it doesn’t, it’s possible the screen is fine and that the computer hardware is damaged or faulty. Update Windows 11. If you can see your device’s content on another screen, perform a basic Windows update. Update your drivers. Open Device Manager and update the drivers associated with Monitors and Display Adaptors. Perform Windows troubleshooters and run a diagnostic. This can be a very effective way of detecting problems with both Windows hardware and software. Recalibrate your monitor. This process can not only fix monitor issues but it can also improve its overall performance and image quality. Uninstall anti-virus programs. If you’ve recently installed a third-party anti-virus or malware app, uninstall it, restart your computer, and see if this fixes your black screen problem. Disable the Windows 11 Fast Startup setting. While convenient, this feature has been known to cause black screen problems. Roll back the graphics drivers. If you have access to your computer on a separate monitor, roll back the drivers for Monitors and Display Adaptors and see if this fixes the issue. Perform a system restore. If you suspect that a recent change that you made to your Windows 11 device is behind the black screen problem, roll everything back to a restore point where everything worked properly. FAQ
How do I fix a Windows 11 black screen with a cursor?
If you can still see the cursor while the rest of the screen is black, your computer may just be stuck in a process. Try opening the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete and ending any running operations. Otherwise, follow the steps above to do a hard restart of your PC.
How do I fix a black screen on a Windows 11 laptop?
The above fixes should work whether you're using a laptop or a desktop. Check your ports, restart, update your drivers, and check compatibility with your graphics cards.