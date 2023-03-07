How to Fix Wi-Fi Calling Not Working on Android

When Wi-Fi calling isn’t working on an Android, there may be connectivity problems with either the phone or the network, or Wi-Fi calling might have been turned off accidentally. If Wi-Fi calling never worked on your phone at all, your carrier might not support it.

Wi-Fi calling requires a strong wireless internet connection, so most problems with Wi-Fi calling on Android are related to connectivity issues. The Wi-Fi signal might not be strong enough, or the internet connection could be too slow. Problems with the wireless router can prevent Wi-Fi calling as well, so it’s also important to check that hardware if you’re having trouble making Wi-Fi calls on your own wireless network.

Wi-Fi calling is a feature that can be toggled on and off, so it will also stop working if it’s accidentally turned off. Airplane mode can also disable Wi-Fi calling if you don't turn Wi-Fi on manually, and some cellular carriers don’t support it at all.

If you aren’t able to make calls over Wi-Fi on your Android, try these fixes:



Make sure that Wi-Fi calling is turned on. Wi-Fi calling needs to be turned on for the feature to work, so start by verifying that it's on. If you don’t see the option to turn on Wi-Fi calling, that means your carrier probably doesn’t support it. You can contact your carrier to verify, but if they don’t support this feature you won’t be able to make calls over Wi-Fi.



To enable Wi-Fi calling: Open the Phone app, then tap More > Settings > Calls > Wi-Fi calling.

Verify that Wi-Fi is on and that your phone is connected. If Wi-Fi is switched off on your phone, or you aren’t connected to a network, you won’t be able to make Wi-Fi calls. Check to see if Wi-Fi is turned on, and make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.



To check your Wi-Fi: Swipe down to open Quick Settings, and look for the Wi-Fi tile. If the tile is grayed out, tap it and select a Wi-Fi network.

Check if Airplane Mode is on. When airplane mode is activated, it automatically disables your Wi-Fi connection. You may still be able to make Wi-Fi calls with airplane mode on if you’re in a situation where airplane mode is necessary, and your carrier supports it, but you’ll need to enable Wi-Fi manually.



To check for airplane mode: Swipe down to open Quick Settings, swipe down again, then swipe left if you don’t see the airplane mode tile. If airplane mode is on, either tap it to turn it off or tap the Wi-Fi tile and then tap the Wi-Fi toggle to switch it on manually.

Check your Wi-Fi signal strength. If you have a weak connection to the Wi-Fi network, that can prevent you from making or receiving calls. Look at the signal strength indicator, and move to a different location if the signal strength is low.

Verify that the Wi-Fi network supports Wi-Fi calling. If you are connected to the Wi-Fi network of a business or any network that you don’t control, it may not support Wi-Fi calling. In that case, you can contact the administrator of the network to ask if Wi-Fi calling is supported. If that isn’t convenient, you can also ask anyone else who uses the network if they’ve been able to make calls over Wi-Fi to verify that it’s possible.

Try a different Wi-Fi network. If there are any other Wi-Fi networks available, switch to one and check to see if Wi-Fi calling works. For example, if you’re trying to make a Wi-Fi call at a coffee shop and it doesn’t work, check to see if it works on your own network once you get home.

Restart your phone. If your phone is having connectivity issues, restarting it may fix the problem.



To restart your phone: Push and hold the power button, then tap Power Off or Restart. If that doesn’t work, some Samsung phones require you to push Volume Down and the Side/Bixby buttons at the same time.

Reinstall your SIM card. Network connectivity issues can sometimes also be fixed by removing and reinstalling the SIM card.



First, turn your phone off, then remove the SIM card, and clean it with a microfiber cloth. Then you can reinsert the card, turn your phone on, and check to see if Wi-Fi calling works.

Restart your network hardware. If you’re having this problem at home, restarting your wireless router and modem may help. The network might have problems that could be resolved by restarting everything. To restart your network hardware: Unplug your router and modem, wait at least 30 seconds, and then plug the modem back in. Wait for the modem to connect, which may take a minute or more, and then plug the router in. It may take a few minutes for the wireless network to start working again, so verify that your Wi-Fi is working before you test your Wi-Fi calling again.

Check for Android updates. If your phone is out of date, features like Wi-Fi calling may stop working. Install any available updates, and then check Wi-Fi calling again.



To check for Android updates: Navigate to Settings > System > About Phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Reset network settings on your phone. This is the last thing you should try because it will reset every network connection and delete all of your stored Wi-Fi networks and passwords. Before you try this fix, make sure you know all of your Wi-Fi passwords.



To reset network settings on Android: Navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth > RESET SETTINGS.