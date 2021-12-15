How to Fix It When Your Computer Screen Turns Black and White

Is your computer screen displaying black and white instead of its usual colors? This guide will walk you through a series of quick checks and solutions for how to fix this grayscale display issue and get the full color option back whether you’re using a Windows-based PC or a Mac.

Why Is My Screen in Black and White?

A computer screen switching from colors to black and white is usually the result of an accessibility setting or color filter option being activated by accident. File compatibility issues can also cause content to load without colors, as can specific media player app preferences and advanced color options.

How Do I Fix My Screen From Black and White to Color?

Here are all of the best solutions for how to fix black and white grayscale screen bugs and glitches.



Double-check the file. If an image or movie file is only displaying in black and white, check to see if it’s actually black and white media. Some new movies and shows have black and white versions for stylistic reasons or special releases.

Check the media app settings. Some apps have color settings which can make media appear as if they’re grayscale or black and white.

Try a different app. Try opening the image or movie in a different app. The file may simply be incompatible with the program you’re using.

Restart your computer. If the file is supposed to contain color, try a basic system restart.

Disable Mac’s grayscale setting. Select System Preferences > Accessibility > Display and uncheck Use grayscale.

Change your Mac’s Color Profile. Select Apple > System Preferences > Displays > Color Profile and then choose a different color setting.

Disable Window’s color filters. Open Settings and select Accessibility > Color filters and make sure Color filters are turned off.

The path for this setting in Windows 10 is Ease of Access > Color filters. Disable Windows’ color filter keyboard shortcuts. If you keep accidentally making your screen black and white, open Settings and select Accessibility > Color filters and turn the switch to the right of Keyboard shortcut for color filters off.

Disable your Mac’s color filters. Select Apple > System Preferences > Accessibility > Display > Color Filters and make sure Color Filters are disabled.

Detect your Mac’s screen. Select Apple > System Preferences > Displays, press the Option key, and then select Detect Displays.

Calibrate your Mac’s display. This process forces your Mac to re-examine how the screen is being used to display colors.

Run a Windows trouble-shooter. Open Settings and select System > Troubleshoot > Other trouble-shooters and run the Video Playback and Program Compatibility trouble-shooters.

Check for a system update. Manually check for a new Windows or macOS operating system update. Updates can often add support for new hardware and file types in addition to performing a basic system scan for errors.

Try a different monitor. Connect your computer to another monitor or screen to see if the black and white issue is caused by the operating system or the actual physical screen. If everything shows in color on the other monitor, it’s likely your computer’s screen is damaged. However, if the second screen also displays in black and white, a setting or operating system glitch is likely at fault.

Uninstall a recently installed app. If this issue began after you installed an app, uninstall the app on Windows it or uninstall the app on your Mac and then restart your computer.

Update Windows drivers. Open Device Manager, select Display adapters, and choose Update Driver for each item. Also do the same for every device under Monitors as well.

Reset your Windows device. If you still can’t change your Windows’ screen back to color, you may need to reset it to its factory settings. This process can delete your files, settings, and apps so it’s a good idea to back everything up by using a cloud service such as OneDrive or Dropbox.

Reset your Mac. Like with Windows computers, a factory reset can also often fix a variety of seemingly unsolvable problems on Macs. Make sure to back up everything to the cloud or an external drive before proceeding with this process though.



How Do I Change My Screen Back to Color?

If your computer screen has lost all of its color and is only showing black and white grayscale visuals, the fixes shown above are really the best solution for this issue. However, if your computer screen is showing color but that color is diluted or distorted in some way, there are some other tips you may want to try to get your screen’s colors to display properly.

