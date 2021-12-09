How to Fix It When Your Laptop Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi

Your laptop may not connect to Wi-Fi in a number of ways:



Your laptop may not see the available Wi-Fi network.

When you try to connect to a Wi-Fi network, you may see it's connected but there's no internet access.

Your laptop may show an error saying authentication to the Wi-Fi network failed.

Issues with connecting to Wi-Fi typically occur when you're first trying to connect to a new network, or after you've deleted a Wi-Fi connection and are trying to connect again.

Cause of Laptop Not Connecting to Wi-Fi

There are many potential causes when a laptop won't connect to Wi-Fi. The most common cause is issues with correctly authenticating with the target network.

Other possible causes include faulty Wi-Fi network configuration, a malfunctioning modem or router, corrupt or failing network hardware or drivers, or antivirus software or firewall blocking your connection.



How to Fix Laptop Not Connecting to Wi-Fi

This issue applies to laptops running Windows, Mac, or Linux. Many of these fixes may also work for other devices like smartphones or tablets.

