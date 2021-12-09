Internet, Networking, & Security > Home Networking How to Fix It When Your Laptop Won’t Connect to Wi-Fi Even when your other devices are connecting fine By Ryan Dube Ryan Dube Facebook Twitter Writer University of Maine Ryan Dube is a freelance contributor to Lifewire and former Managing Editor of MakeUseOf, senior IT Analyst, and an automation engineer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2021 Tweet Share Email Home Networking Wi-Fi & Wireless The Wireless Connection Routers & Firewalls Network Hubs ISP Broadband Ethernet Installing & Upgrading Your laptop may not connect to Wi-Fi in a number of ways: Your laptop may not see the available Wi-Fi network.When you try to connect to a Wi-Fi network, you may see it's connected but there's no internet access.Your laptop may show an error saying authentication to the Wi-Fi network failed. Issues with connecting to Wi-Fi typically occur when you're first trying to connect to a new network, or after you've deleted a Wi-Fi connection and are trying to connect again. Cause of Laptop Not Connecting to Wi-Fi There are many potential causes when a laptop won't connect to Wi-Fi. The most common cause is issues with correctly authenticating with the target network. Other possible causes include faulty Wi-Fi network configuration, a malfunctioning modem or router, corrupt or failing network hardware or drivers, or antivirus software or firewall blocking your connection. How to Fix Laptop Not Connecting to Wi-Fi This issue applies to laptops running Windows, Mac, or Linux. Many of these fixes may also work for other devices like smartphones or tablets. Does your laptop not connect to Wi-Fi when other devices will? If this is the case, you can step the first step below. You should only have to restart your modem and router if no device can connect to the network. Otherwise, you'll need to troubleshoot the laptop itself. Restart your modem and router. When left running for long periods of time, a modem and router can fail and either drop its internet connection or drop the Wi-Fi network. A reset will often repair this issue. If all your devices still can't connect to Wi-Fi, you may need to hard reset your router and/or reconfigure your router. Ensure Wi-Fi is turned on. If your laptop has a hardware switch to control Wi-Fi, make sure this is turned on. If you've configured your Wi-Fi adapter so that it doesn't automatically connect to your Wi-Fi network, you'll need to connect manually. Move your laptop closer to the Wi-Fi router. If you can't reposition your laptop, make sure your router is in the best location in your home so all devices can connect to it. Check your Wi-Fi network connection password. If your password is wrong (or it was right but now is wrong because someone changed the password), you won't be able to connect. Don't see the Wi-Fi connection at all? Add a new Wi-Fi network, select your home Wi-Fi, and type the correct password to connect. Reboot your Windows laptop or reboot your Mac. You can reboot a Linux laptop from the command line. Change your laptop's Wi-Fi channel. Most users keep their Wi-Fi adapter working on the 2.4 GHz band, but the 5 GHz band may be required to connect to your network. Reset your Wi-Fi driver. Doing this will clear network cache and hopefully remove any connection errors. Update your Wi-Fi driver. Many times network connection issues result from outdated Wi-Fi drivers, and an update can resolve this. To simplify this process, you could use free driver updater tools to update all of the drivers on your laptop at once. Release and renew your IP address. You'll do this using the IPCONFIG command. Doing this will drop any IP address your router has registered for your device and create a new one. This could clear any issues your router may have allowing the connection from your old IP address. Run the network troubleshooter. You can access this by right-clicking the network connection and choosing Diagnose, Repair, or Diagnose and Repair. On Mac this tool is called the Wireless Diagnostics app. Many times, these built-in troubleshooting tools will automatically resolve any Wi-Fi connection problems. Disable your antivirus or firewall software. You'll also want to try disabling Windows firewall and turning off Windows Defender. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit