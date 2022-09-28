How to Fix It When WhatsApp Isn't Working

As one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet, WhatsApp not working is understandably something you don't want to deal with for long. Below are several tips that should help get the app or website working again in no time.



The problem could lie with your app, your device, your network, or WhatsApp's service. Here are some specific things that could be happening:



Walk through these steps in the order they're presented to address the simpler and more likely solutions first.

Check if WhatsApp is down. If they're experiencing issues on their end, there's nothing you can do but wait for the problem to be fixed.

Be sure to complete this step first so you're not wasting your time on a problem that isn't yours to fix!

Set up WhatsApp Web again to reestablish that connection if the problem seems to present only when you're using the app through your desktop browser. Here's another tip: if WhatsApp Web works in the browser's private mode, but not in regular mode, the issue is probably a browser extension. Disable every browser extension, and then re-enable them one by one until you find the problem extension.

Clear the cache. If there are too many temporary files or corrupted data in the cache, it could interfere with the app's proper functionality, such as causing it to crash upon opening. The process to clear the cache depends on your platform: Android [How to Clear the Cache on Android] or iPhone [How to Clear the Cache on an iPhone]. If you're using WhatsApp Web, clear your browser cache, too.

Check app permissions. You need to give WhatsApp permission to access things like your contacts, photos, mic, etc., otherwise, those things won't work. To manage Android app permissions, for example, go to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp > Permissions. If what's not working in WhatsApp is listed in the Not allowed section (e.g., the camera, and you can't scan the WhatsApp Web QR code), tap it and choose the Allow option. On an iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Camera (or Microphone, Location Services, etc.), and make sure the WhatsApp toggle is turned on. WhatsApp Web users can edit these settings in the browser. For example, give Chrome access to your mic if it's not working with WhatsApp.

See if you've been blocked on WhatsApp. It might be "broken" in the sense you can't communicate with select people, but the reality could be they've added you to their blocked contacts list. On the flip side, take this time to unblock the WhatsApp contact if you suspect that you can't communicate because you were the one doing the blocking.

Unmute the contact if WhatsApp isn't making noise. There's an option to mute notifications for specific contacts. If you've done this, you won't hear or see alerts the person/people you've muted. Unmuting is easy and will fix the problem immediately. Fixes for When Whatsapp Notifications Don't Work Properly

Troubleshoot missing WhatsApp media files if images and videos aren't showing up. This might happen if a certain media visibility setting is turned off or if media files aren't set up to automatically download. Take this time to see how much storage is left on your device. WhatsApp can't properly save files or even regular chat messages if there's not enough room for them on your phone or computer.

Turn off WhatsApp disappearing messages if you find that chats are disappearing after a day or so. This isn't a fault of the app, but instead a legitimate privacy setting that you might prefer to turn off.

Reinstall the app. Removing all of WhatsApp from your phone or computer will let you start fresh with a brand-new installation. This will fix the issue if the fault lies somewhere in the app's installation. The process of deleting apps depends on your platform: Android [How to Delete Apps on Android], iPhone [How to Delete Apps on an iPhone], or Windows [How to Delete Apps on a PC].