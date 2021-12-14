How to Fix Vertical or Horizontal Lines on a Computer Screen

The appearance of static or flickering vertical and horizontal lines on a computer screen can be frustrating and inconvenient but there are a number of steps you can take to try to fix your problem. This guide will walk you through a variety of checks and fixes you can perform on your computer and its monitor to find out why the lines are appearing and what to do to make them disappear.

What Causes Lines on a Monitor Screen?

Horizontal or vertical lines on a computer monitor can be caused by overheating or physical damage to the monitor and connecting cables. Conflicts between the screen and selected screen resolution and refresh rate settings can also cause line problems as can out-of-date device drivers and operating systems.

How to Fix Computer Screen Lines

Here’s all of the best solutions for how to get rid of vertical and horizontal lines on your computer screen or monitor.



Turn your monitor off and on again. This seems like a basic fix but it can often work for correcting any screen glitches such as the appearance of vertical and horizontal lines.

Restart your computer. A quick restart can fix a variety of tech issues and could get rid of any flickering lines on your screen.

Try a different monitor. If possible, try connecting to a different monitor or screen. This can help you work out if the lines are being caused by your computer’s screen or the computer itself.

Check your monitor while it’s disconnected. Keep your monitor powered on, unplug it from your computer, and look for any flickering or lines on its screen while it’s disconnected. If you see any kind of distortion, this means that your monitor is damaged.

Detach and reattach the keyboard. If you have a computer that uses a removable keyboard, remove it, wait a few seconds, and then reattach it.

Close and reopen your laptop. Close your laptop’s screen, wait a few seconds, and reopen it again slowly. Look to see when the lines begin to appear on the screen as you open the laptop. If the lines only appear at a certain angle, the cause is likely damaged wiring.

Use your laptop on a hard surface. Soft surfaces such as on a blanket or tablecloth, can cause overheating which can result in screen flickering and lines.

Install the latest operating system updates. It’s possible that the lines on your computer screen could be caused by old software conflicting with newer hardware.

Check the monitor connection. Make sure all of the cables are securely connected and watch for any improvements in screen image quality while you’re inspecting the cables. If you notice the image improves or worsens while touching the connecting cable, it may need to be replaced.

Disconnect the monitor. If you’re using an external monitor, disconnect it from your computer, wait several seconds, and then reconnect it.

Remove magnets and electronics. If you have other electronics or magnetic devices near your computer, its screen, or the connecting cables, move them someplace else as they may be interfering with the connection and causing the lines.

Clean your computer and monitor. Dust may be causing your computer and its monitor to overheat and create visual distortions.

Change the screen resolution. Whether you’re using a Windows or Mac computer, try changing its screen resolution.

Calibrate your monitor. This process should only take a few minutes and can help optimize your monitor for use with your computer and its environment.

Change your monitor’s refresh rate. Switching to another refresh rate setting can help deal with lines and screen flickering.

Update your device drivers. Check for driver updates for profiles associated with your monitor and screen.

Run a trouble-shooter. Open Settings and select System > Troubleshoot > Other trouble-shooters and run the Video Playback and Program Compatibility trouble-shooters. If you get presented with any recommendations for other trouble-shooters, run those too.

Reset your monitor to its factory settings. If you’re using an external monitor or screen, use its built-in settings, not your computer’s settings, to reset it to its factory settings. These settings can usually be accessed via a physical Settings or Menu button on the computer monitor itself.

Contact official support. Contact the support for your computer’s manufacturer and inquire about a repair or replacement.

Upgrade to a new computer or screen. If nothing else works, it may simply be time to upgrade to a new computer or invest in a newer monitor.



What Causes Vertical Lines on an LCD Display?

The most common causes of vertical lines on LCD displays are physical damage caused by bumps or drops, disconnected cabling, and dust or grime interfering with the connection or causing overheating. This is why it’s incredibly important to take care when moving your monitor or laptop and to occasionally physically clean your laptop to keep it running in optimal condition.

