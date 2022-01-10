How to Fix Vertical Lines on a Samsung TV

A common problem that some Samsung LED TV owners have had to deal with is vertical lines. horizontal lines, or ghosting in the picture on their TV. This can appear as colored or black lines or as images resembling double (or triple or more) exposure in a picture, where images overlap each other. Regardless of what you're seeing, there are some things you can try to try to fix the problem.

What Causes Vertical Lines on Samsung LED TV?

There are typically two causes of vertical lines on a Samsung LED TV: a bad connection, or a processing problem. If the problem is a bad connection, you can likely fix it yourself, using the troubleshooting steps below.

However, if the problem is a processing issue, that means you could have a faulty processing board, scalar PCB, T-Con, or Cof-IC, in which case, a professional will need to inspect and repair your television.

Ghosting can also be caused by loose or incompatible connections, but it's also possible you're having antennae issues or, as with vertical lines, you have a bad component inside the TV that a professional will need to repair.

How Do I Get Rid of the Vertical Lines on My Samsung TV?

If you're experiencing vertical lines or ghosting on your Samsung TV, the first thing you'll need to make note of is what you're seeing. The nature of the anomaly you're observing can help you determine the problem. Here are some potential problems and their most likely corresponding fixes:

Wavy or moving lines : Lines that move, sway, or appear wavy could indicate that you have a bad connection.

: Lines that move, sway, or appear wavy could indicate that you have a bad connection. Straight or stationary lines : Straight or stationary lines (lines that don't move) could indicate an issue with the internal workings of the television.

: Straight or stationary lines (lines that don't move) could indicate an issue with the internal workings of the television. Multiple images stack atop one another : Ghosting, or when multiple images are stacked on top of one another, like a double exposure image, could mean you have a bad connection or they could mean you have internal parts that are malfunctioning.

: Ghosting, or when multiple images are stacked on top of one another, like a double exposure image, could mean you have a bad connection or they could mean you have internal parts that are malfunctioning. Vertical lines: Vertical lines are most often an indicator you have a bad connection and reseating your cables could fix the problem.

With these ideas in mind, here are a few things you can do to try to get the lines to go away and get your TV working properly again.

Disconnect and reconnect all your cables. One of the most common causes of lines appearing on your TV screen is a faulty or corroded connection. Corrosion can happen in climates that see extreme swings in temperature, or in areas where the humidity is always high. Try to remove all the connections on your TV and then reconnect them Once everything is reconnected, if the lines still appear on your TV, try tapping on the back of the TV. If you find a spot where you tap and the lines go away, it's likely that you have an internal connection issue. The tapping will temporarily fix the problem, but it's likely to return. In this case, you have two options. You can try taking the back off your TV and reseating the internal connections. However, be aware that if your TV is still under warranty, this will most likely void your warranty, which means Samsung won't help you fix the problem. The other option is to reach out to Samsung for a fix. You'll have to walk through entering your TV information on the Samsung website, but then you can access their messaging system, call them, or request service to get the problem fixed. Perform a picture test. A picture test is especially helpful if the issue you're experiencing is constant. This test can check your internal components and connections and let you know what type of problem you're experiencing so you know whether to try your connections, update your firmware, or make a service repair appointment. Update the firmware on your Samsung TV. If your firmware is out of date, it can cause all manner of issues, including lines on your TV picture. Try updating your TV and then look at the picture again. Reset your Samsung Smart TV. There is a small possibility the issue you're experiencing is one which can be solved with a reset that puts the software back to the original version. If you decide to try this step, remember any apps you've downloaded will be removed, and you'll need to sign back into all your services once the TV is up and running again.

If none of those steps fixes your issue, then you'll need to contact Samsung to determine if your TV is still in warranty and where you can get it fixed, because the problem is likely a faulty internal component that will need to be completely replaced.