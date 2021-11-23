How to Fix It When Your Apple Watch Is Upside-Down

When your Apple Watch is displaying upside-down, it can take most of the utility out of the device. Most likely, however, the orientation of the watch is set differently than how you want to wear it.

Why Is My Apple Watch Upside-Down?

An upside-down Apple Watch display is usually due to a software setting, assuming you're wearing it correctly. Usually, adjusting the settings is enough to fix it, but you might also need to do a reset.



How Do I Fix the Upside-Down Screen on My Apple Watch?

Try the following processes, in order, to get your Apple Watch display the right way up again.



Check the settings on your iPhone. Open the Watch app on the iPhone you have paired to your Apple Watch, and then go to General > Watch Orientation. Choose the wrist you're wearing the device on and which side you want the Digital Crown to be on. If the settings already look how you want them, try switching them to the other options and then back.

Because the Apple Watch uses a screen rather than a pre-printed watch face, the screen can be changed to accommodate if you want to wear the watch with the digital crown on a different side than how the watch comes out of the box. Check the settings on your Apple Watch. If the iOS app doesn't work, press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to open the Apps screen, and then select Settings > General > Orientation. Again, choose which wrist you wear your watch on and the side for the Digital Crown. You can also try switching back and forth if the settings already look alright.

Restart your Apple Watch. Hold the Side Button until the Power Off switch appears, and then swipe right to turn off the device. Wait around 30 seconds, and then press and hold the Side Button again until the Apple Watch starts back up.

Do a hard restart. Hold the Side Button and Digital Crown simultaneously for a few seconds until the Apple logo appears on the screen, and then release the buttons and let the watch start up normally.

Check for an update. In some cases, a misbehaving Apple Watch needs a software update. In the Watch app for iOS, go to General > Software Update to see if a new version of watchOS is available. If so, follow the on-screen directions to install it.

Reset the Settings. The most drastic process you can try will completely delete your Apple Watch and return all of its settings to their defaults. You should only do this if nothing else works because you'll have to start over with your device.

In the Watch app for iOS, go to General > Reset > Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings. You'll need to tap a button to confirm, and then the Apple Watch will delete itself and restart. After that, you'll need to do the initial setup, including re-pairing it with your iPhone.



Can I Use Apple Watch Upside-Down?

Since the upside-down display is likely the only thing wrong with the Apple Watch, you can still use it as normal. It will also work just fine if you wear it upside down—that is, with the display on the underside of your wrist. Apple designed it to be on top of your wrist, though, so you may not get the best results with features like the accelerometer or heart rate sensor.

