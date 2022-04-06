How to Fix It When a Tablet Screen Won't Rotate

When trying to fix a tablet screen that won't rotate, it's almost certainly not a hardware problem, though that isn't impossible either. Here are a few ways you can get your tablet to rotate again.

These tips should work on tablets from all manufacturers, including Samsung, Google, Huawei, and others, though the interface may be slightly different between models. Here's help when your iPad's screen won't rotate.

Why Won't The Screen Rotate On My Tablet?

Typically a screen not rotating when you expect it to come down to a few simple issues:

Rotating function has been disabled. Alternatively, you may have switched the auto rotate function off (even by accident).



Accidental input. It's possible that you're just touching the screen while trying to rotate it, which on some tablets can lock the screen in a specific orientation.

Software is out of date.

App conflict. You may have a background app running that is holding the screen orientation hostage.



How Do I Fix Screen Rotation on My Tablet?

Whatever's causing your screen not to rotate properly, though, read on for some potential fixes for your screen rotating problems.

Enable auto rotate: Most versions of Android allow you to enable auto rotate this way: Settings app > Accessibility > Auto-rotate screen. Some tablets might have a physical switch, too, so don't forget to check that. Rotate without touching the screen: If you touch the screen while rotating, it can lock the orientation as it is. Try rotating the tablet without touching the screen. Update your tablet: If there's a bug in the software you are using, maybe it's stopping the tablet from rotating. Updating to the latest version of Android will at least eliminate that possibility. Restart your tablet: It's possible there's an app you aren't aware of locking the screen rotation. If so, restarting the tablet should fix the problem. Calibrate your tablet: If your Android tablet rotation still isn't working, try re-calibrating the internal accelerometer and G-sensor using Android's calibration tool. Send the tablet in for repair: If none of the above works, it might be there's some hardware fault causing the problem. Try taking it to a professional to see if they can diagnose the issue. They'll be able to advise you if it's fixable or if you need a new tablet.