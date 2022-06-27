How to Fix It When a Tablet Won’t Connect to a Mobile Hotspot

This article explains the tried and tested solutions for fixing mobile hotspot tablet problems whether you’re trying to use your hotspot at home, in a café, or on the move. These fixes can be applied to most Android tablets whether they’re made by Samsung, Verizon, Google, or some other manufacturer.

Why Is Mobile Hotspot Not Working With My Tablet?

There are many causes for a mobile hotspot not working properly with an Android tablet. The most common culprits are incorrect internet settings being selected on either or both devices, a weak cellular signal on the smartphone, or an incompatibility with the wireless bands.

Out-of-date operating systems can also cause mobile hotspots to stop working as can a buggy VPN service running in the background.

How to Fix Tablet Mobile Hotspot Problems

Here’s how to get your mobile hotspot working properly with your tablet. It’s best to work through these solutions in the order presented as they’re listed from quickest and easiest to more time-consuming and advanced.