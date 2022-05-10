How to Fix It When a Tablet Won't Charge

There are a bunch of ways you can get a tablet charging again, from cleaning the charging ports, to factory resetting the tablet. Try them out, top to bottom, and one may well get your tablet working again.



Why Is My Tablet Not Charging When It's Plugged In?

The most common reason a tablet isn't charging is because there's a problem with the charger, but there are a number of potential problems that could be causing the issue:

The charger itself is broken

The USB charging cable is faulty or damaged

The tablet's charge port is dirty, or contains moisture

The tablet has frozen

The tablet is damaged and needs repairing



The steps in this guide will work on a range of Android tablets, including those from Samsung, Amazon, Google, and Huawei. Select tips will also be provided for iPads where applicable.

How Do I Fix the Charging Port on My Tablet?

If you think that the reason your tablet isn't charging is because there's a problem with the charging port, then fixing it can be a quick and easy way to get your tablet charging normally again.

Make sure that the charge port is clear of any dirt or debris by carefully using a toothpick and compressed air to clear the charging port. You can also use isopropyl alcohol soaked into a cotton swab or thin piece of lint-free material to clean the metallic contacts inside the charge port.

When you're satisfied the charge port is clear and clean, make sure it's properly dry and free of moisture before attempting to charge the tablet again.

How Do You Fix Your Tablet When It Won't Charge or Turn On?

If your tablet has run out of power and won't charge anymore, you can still take the same steps to attempt to fix the issue. The following are listed in order of difficulty and time investment, so trying them from top to bottom is the smartest plan:

Try cleaning and clearing the charge port on the tablet, as in the instructions above. Try charging the tablet with a different charger and USB cable with one you know works on other devices. You can also try plugging the charger directly into the wall (if you were using a power strip) or plug it into a different outlet. Make sure the tablet isn't too hot or too cold. Although you're unlikely to be using the tablet outside its typical operating temperature range, if it's particularly hot or cold, charging can be affected. Bring it back to room temperature and then try charging it again. Try power cycling the tablet by removing and replacing the battery if you can, or holding down the power button for up to one minute. The tablet should vibrate (if it has even a little charge left) to let you know the cycle has been complete. Then try charging the tablet again. Performing a factory reset on your Android or iOS tablet can get it working again if a problem with the operating system is getting in the way of charging. To do a factory reset when the tablet won't turn on, you'll need to follow steps to reset Android or iOS' Recovery Mode. This will wipe all your personal information, so ideally you already have a backup in place. There are third-party Android unbricking tools that can reportedly fix tablets which no longer turn on or charge properly. Try some of these Android unbricking fixes offered by those developers and then plug your charger in again. If you still can't get your tablet to charge or turn on, you'll need to take it into a repair shop. Alternatively, consider returning the tablet to the manufacturer or retailer if it's still in warranty.