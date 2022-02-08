Surface Slim Pen 2 Not Working? How to Fix the Problem

This guide will help you get your Surface Slim Pen 2 working again with your Surface device after it's stopped working properly or even refuses to make the initial connection. These tips can be used whether you use your Surface Slim Pen 2 with a Surface tablet, laptop, or computer or a dual screen smartphone such as the Surface Duo.

While some of the fixes shown on this page may work with other Surface stylus models, the majority of the solutions are written with the Surface Slim Pen 2 in mind.

Why Is My Surface Slim Pen 2 Not Working?

A Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus not working with a computer or mobile is usually caused by a flat/discharged battery, Bluetooth connectivity issues, or a lack of compatibility between the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the tablet, laptop, or smartphone being used.

What Do You Do When Your Surface Slim Pen 2 Stops Working?

Here are some checks to perform if your Surface Slim Pen 2 isn’t working properly with your Surface device along with several solutions and fixes. It’s best to work through this list in the order presented as they’re organized from easiest and fastest to more time-consuming and complex.



Restart your Surface device. It’s a common bit of advice but a basic restart can fix many tech issues. Check the Surface Slim Pen 2’s device compatibility. Microsoft’s Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus should work with Surface 3 and Surface Pro 3 models and higher, all Surface Laptop, Surface Go, and Surface Book models, and all Surface Duo dual-screen smartphones. The Surface Slim Pen 2 does not support the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop SE. Turn off Flight mode. Flight mode (aka Airplane mode) will disable all wireless connectivity when turned on. Turn on Bluetooth. Bluetooth needs to be enabled for your Surface device to connect with your Surface Slim Pen 2. Fix Windows Bluetooth problems. If Bluetooth isn’t working on your device, there are several fixes you may want to try. Pair the Surface Slim Pen 2 with your device. Before you can use a new Surface Slim Pen 2 with your Windows device, you’ll need to pair it. To do this, open Settings, select Devices > Add Bluetooth & other devices > Bluetooth, and select Surface Slim Pen 2 from the list of devices. You may need to charge the stylus for it to show. Repair your Surface Slim Pen 2. Remove the Surface Slim Pen 2 from the list of devices via Devices > Add Bluetooth & other devices > Bluetooth and then add it again. Charge your Surface Slim Pen 2. Only the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover, Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, and Surface Pro Signature Keyboard support native charging for the Surface Slim Pen 2. If you don’t own one of these, you’ll need to purchase a Surface Slim Pen Charger accessory. You can’t charge a Surface Slim Pen 2 by sticking it on the top or side of a Microsoft Surface or Surface Pro screen. Perform a Windows update with accessories connected. Connect the device you use to charge your Surface Slim Pen 2 to your Surface and start a Windows update. This process will also install any necessary firmware updates to the connected devices which can fix any charging issues. Turn off other Bluetooth devices. If you’ve paired the Surface Slim Pen 2 with another device, make sure it’s turned off so your stylus isn’t connecting to the wrong product. Check the Windows app. There are many great drawing apps for Surface devices but not all of them support all of the Surface Pens’ features. Have a look at the app’s help or settings menus to see what is and isn’t supported. The app page on the Microsoft Store app store may also list device compatibility. Turn on tactile signals. If your Surface Slim Pen 2’s tactile signals feature isn’t working properly, you can enable it via Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Pen & Windows Ink > Tactile signals. Enable the touchscreen in Windows. It’s possible the touchscreen may have been disabled by an app, another user, or even malware. Turn on the Surface Duo touchscreen. The touchscreen on your Surface Duo smartphone needs to be working properly for the Surface Slim Pen 2 to function.

Why Is My Surface Slim Pen 2 Not Connecting?

If your Surface Slim Pen 2 has stopped connecting to your Surface smart device all of a sudden, the likely cause is a flat battery. This can be fixed by charging the stylus via one of the official charging methods described in the above list.

Another cause for a Surface Slim Pen 2 to suddenly stop working properly is a setting change made to the connected Surface device. In this case, make sure Flight mode is turned off and Bluetooth is switched on.

