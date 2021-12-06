Surface Duo 2 Touch Screen Not Working? How To Fix the Problem

This guide will walk you through all of the best fixes for when a touchscreen isn’t working properly on your Microsoft Surface Duo 2 smartphone. These solutions can be used when one, or both, of the Surface Duo 2 touchscreens are turned off or disabled, are flickering, or have a green or red color tint.

These fixes are designed to work with the Surface Duo 2 but they can also be useful when troubleshooting screen problems on Microsoft’s original Surface Duo smartphone as well.

Why Is the Touchscreen on My Surface Duo 2 Not Working?

Surface Duo 2 touchscreen issues are often caused by overheating or physical damage to the device. Out-of-date apps and software can also cause a screen to flicker or display incorrect colors, as can certain accessibility and display options being enabled or turned on by accident.

How Do I Fix the Touch Screen on My Surface Duo 2?

Here’s all of the best fixes to try when your Surface Duo 2 touchscreen isn’t working properly. It’s best to work through the list of solutions in order as they’re displayed from easiest and quickest to more complex and time-consuming.

Charge the Surface Duo 2. Connect your Surface Duo 2 to your computer or other power source via a USB cable to charge it. Its battery could simply be flat.

Try a different charging cable. If you suspect your Surface Duo 2’s screen isn’t working because the device isn’t charging properly, try a different USB cable.

Restart your Surface Duo 2. If possible, attempt a basic restart. This can fix a number of Android and Surface Duo 2 problems.

Reboot your Surface Duo 2. If you can’t use the touch controls to restart your Surface Duo 2, press the Power button for 30 seconds to reboot it. This process is essentially a forced restart and shouldn’t affect any data or apps.

Perform a system update. If possible, check for an operating system update as these can often include fixes for hardware issues such as flickering screens or touch controls not working properly on a Surface Duo 2. To update a Surface Duo 2, select Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

Update the Surface Duo 2 apps. Some Android apps may be causing screen issues. Remove recently installed apps. If you’re a screen on your Surface Duo 2 started flickering after installing an app, uninstall that app and see if the issue persists.

Use the Surface Duo 2 on a hard surface. Placing a Surface Duo 2 on a soft or warm surface such as a blanket or pillow can cause the device to overheat. This can cause screen flickering and the appearance of a green or red tint.

Clear the cache. This quick process can fix a number of problems.

Disable the Dark theme schedule. Select Settings > Display > Dark theme > Schedule and turn off the time settings for the Surface Duo 2 Dark theme.

Turn off Magnification. If the text and app size feels off, select Settings > Accessibility > Magnification to see if the Magnification feature has been enabled by accident.

Disable color correction. If the colors on your Surface Duo 2’s touch screens appear strange, select Settings > Accessibility > Color correction and turn off color correction if it’s been turned on.

Turn off color inversion. Select Settings > Accessibility > Color inversion and make sure that color inversion is disabled. If turned on, it will invert all of the colors on your Surface Duo’s screens.

Disable Night Light. If enabled, Android’s Night Light setting will reduce the amount of blue used on screen and make everything appear more red and yellow. Factory reset your Surface Duo 2. This process should be your last resort as it will erase all of your data. It could fix your Surface Duo 2 screen glitches however. Ask for a replacement. If none of the above solutions fix your Surface Duo 2’s screen problems, it’s likely that the hardware is defective or damaged. Contact the place you purchased your Surface Duo 2 from to request a new device. You can also contact Microsoft Support online or by calling 1-800-642-7676.

How Do I Enable the Surface Duo 2 Touch Screens?

Both screens on the Surface Duo 2 smartphone should be enabled by default. If one or both of the screens appear off or don’t register any touch gestures, it’s likely the device has been physically damaged or is experiencing some kind of software or firmware issue.

It is worth noting the right screen on the Surface Duo 2 will turn off when flipped backwards and being used as a stand. To enable the screen after having done this, simply rotate the screen back around so it’s next to the left screen. The right screen should then automatically turn on.