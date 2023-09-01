How to Fix Stick Drift on a PS5 Controller

PS5 controller stick drift is a frustrating issue that can make some PlayStation games unplayable. This page covers all the proven strategies for fixing joystick drift on PS5 video game consoles, ranging from quick fixes to more involved solutions.



These solutions are primarily written with the PlayStation 5’s DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers in mind, but they can also be applied to older models such as the PS4’s DualShock 4.

PS5 Controller Drift Repair Strategies

Here are all of the best ways to fix PS5 controller drift. It’s best to work through these solutions in the order presented, as some of the more straightforward fixes at the top of the list may be all you need to do to get your joysticks working.



Clean your PS5 controller. While regular cleaning of your video game controllers is a good idea purely for hygiene purposes, giving your PS5 controller a quick scrub and wipe can also remove gunk and grime, which could be sticking buttons and causing drift issues. Check for a PS5 controller firmware update. Plug your controller into your PlayStation 5 and then turn the console on. Your PS5 controller will automatically be scanned to see if it requires a firmware update. An install prompt should appear on your TV screen if an installation is needed. Update your PS5 console. Open Settings and select System > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software and choose Update Using Internet. Installing the latest PlayStation operating system can improve the functionality of software, hardware, and connected accessories such as controllers. Reset your PS5 controller. Performing a factory reset of your controller only takes a few minutes and is a solid strategy for fixing any gameplay or connectivity problems. Turn your PS5 console’s Bluetooth off and on again. Sometimes, Bluetooth conflicts can cause controller stick drift and other gameplay and connectivity issues. To turn off Bluetooth, open Settings on your PS5 and select Accessories > Controllers > Communication Method. On this next screen, choose Turn Off Bluetooth, wait a minute, and then select Turn On Bluetooth. Set up your DualSense Edge Deadzones. If you own a DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, you can adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks to stop them from activating due to an internal stick drift issue. To do this, open Settings and select Accessories > DualSense Edge Wireless Controller > Custom Profiles > Create Custom Profile and OK. Select Stick Sensitivity/Deadzone within your created profile, choose which stick you want to edit, and then experiment with the various sensitivity and curve settings to counteract the drift.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Deadzone settings apply system-wide. Support for regular non-Edge DualSense Wireless Controller Deadzone settings varies from game to game. Replace the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller’s sticks. The DualSense Edge controllers are designed so that the consumer can replace the sticks at any time.

Opening up a non-Edge DualSense controller will void its warranty, as older controllers weren’t designed to be repaired at home. Only replace the sticks yourself at this stage if your PlayStation 5 controller is a DualSense Edge. Get a replacement from the store you bought it from. Most video game and technology stores will replace faulty products for free if a purchase has been made within the past few weeks. Getting a replacement via this method is often faster and easier than going through the official Sony repair and replacement options.

Keeping a copy of your receipt and the controller’s packaging can greatly increase your odds of getting a free replacement. Check the PlayStation Hardware & Repairs webpage. If your PS5 controller’s warranty is still valid, Sony may fix its stick drift issue or even send you a new controller for free. Open up your DualSense controller and replace the sticks. If you cannot have your controller repaired or replaced and none of the above solutions fix your stick drift issue, you may want to try fixing the problem yourself.

Most DualSense controllers are not designed to be opened up except for the Edge controller. Doing so will void its warranty and make it unable to be replaced or refunded. Trying to repair the inside of a PS5 controller by yourself should be a last resort.

What Is PS5 Controller Drift?

PS5 controller drift, also known as stick drift and joystick drift, is when one or both of the joysticks on a PlayStation 5 controller seem to move in a direction without being touched. The stick drift problem can be caused by hardware or software issues and sometimes even triggered by a combination of both.

Symptoms of PlayStation 5 stick drift include characters seemingly moving by themselves in a video game, a vehicle in a racing game drifting left or right by itself, and menu items being selected or highlighted randomly.

Test for PS5 Controller Drift

The easiest way to check if your PlayStation controller has stick drift is to begin playing a game that requires the sticks and then place your controller down on a flat surface. The game shouldn’t register any movement if your controller’s working,

However, if the video game begins reacting as if someone is pressing or tilting one of the sticks, you likely have a stick drift issue.