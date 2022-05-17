How to Fix Spotify Song Change Notifications Not Working on Windows 11

This article explains why the Windows Spotify app can no longer display notifications when the song changes. It also helps problem solve when special overlay controls for controlling the media playback stop working and how you can try to get them working again.

The solutions on this page apply to the official Spotify app for Windows devices when used on Windows 11 computers, laptops, and hybrid devices such as a Microsoft Surface.

Why Aren’t Spotify Song Change Notifications Showing in Windows 11?

Spotify used to show on-screen notifications when a song changed on Windows 10, but this feature is no longer supported on Windows 11 devices due to how the operating system handles media playback.

Unfortunately, there’s no way fix or reactivate this Spotify song notification feature when using Windows 11.

One alternative to the Windows 10 notifications on Windows 11 is to snap the Spotify app using Windows 11’s snap feature so you can always see what’s playing.

How to Fix Window 11 Spotify Overlay Control Problems

Here’s how to fix the Spotify Windows 11 overlay control bug.

Restart Windows 11’s File Explorer. Open File Explorer, press Ctrl + Alt + Del, right-click File Explorer from the list of open apps, and select Restart. This should refresh and fix the system memory associated with the Spotify overlay. Restart Windows 11. A bit of a cliché but restarting your Windows 11 computer can fix the Spotify overlay issue and a variety of other issues. Quit and re-open Spotify. Close the app as usual and then re-open it.

If you have Spotify set to minimize instead of fully quitting when closed, right-click its icon in the Windows 11 taskbar and select Close all windows. Update Windows 11. Windows updates often include a number of fixes for bugs in addition to important firmware updates that help stabilize devices and software. Update the Spotify app. The Spotify app should automatically update in the background once a new version is detected but you can check for an update and install one if available within the Microsoft Store app. Free up space on your Windows 11 device. Try uninstalling unused apps and moving some large files to another storage device or a cloud service. Unhide the taskbar. Hiding the taskbar can conflict with some Windows 11 overlay features. Lock the taskbar. Keeping the Windows 11 taskbar in one place can help make it more stable. Pin the Spotify app to the taskbar. If the Spotify app icon keeps moving in the Windows 11 taskbar or hiding itself, lock it in place. Reinstall the Windows Spotify app. As a last resort, uninstall the Spotify app, restart your Windows 11 device, and then reinstall it from the Microsoft Store app.

FAQ Why can't I see Spotify overlay controls in Windows 11? Special overlay controls that allow you to skip forward or backwards in a playlist and play and pause a track should appear when you hover your mouse cursor over the Spotify app icon in the Windows 11 taskbar. If these mini controls don’t show up, it’s likely due to a minor system memory issue with Windows 11 caused by a lack of free space or too many apps and processes running at the same time.