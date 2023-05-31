12 Ways to Fix Spotify Not Working on Android Auto

Spotify not working on Android Auto can materialize in many ways, such as a missing icon, choppy audio streams, or a non-responsive, blank screen. Below are several troubleshooting tips to get Spotify and Android Auto to work together again.

Here are some possible reasons why Spotify isn't working with Android Auto:

Follow these tips in order to fix it when Android Auto won't play Spotify:

Restart your Android device. This is quick and easy to do and will serve multiple functions. It will refresh your phone and Android Auto connection (if you're connected during the reboot) and completely shut down both apps.

Park your car and restart it by turning the ignition off and on. Or, if you can't do that, some infotainment systems can be restarted by pressing and holding the infotainment's power button. The previous step should be enough to restart communication between your phone and car, but this is a smart next step, especially if you're getting this error:

Spotify doesn't seem to be working right now.

Open Android Auto from your car. This is a basic but crucial step that's easy to overlook. It's possible for your phone to be plugged into your car and everything else running correctly, but Android Auto hasn't been triggered. It must be turned on for your phone to put Spotify on your car's display. For example, with your phone plugged in, you might see an Android Auto button on your car's head unit. Tap it to load the Spotify icon and icons for all your other Android Auto apps.

Not all cars work the same way. Consult your car manufacturer's user manual for details specific to your vehicle.

Quickly check whether other Android Auto apps, like Google Maps, work in your car. If they are having trouble, too, check out this more general guide: Ways to Fix It When Android Auto Is Not Working. That article will also help you determine if your car is compatible with Android Auto.

Add Spotify to Android Auto if it's not showing up as an option in your car. You shouldn't need to do this because it happens automatically once Spotify is installed on your phone. However, it's possible to hide apps from displaying in Android Auto, which might be why Spotify isn't showing up in your car.

Turn off battery optimization to fix things like buffering issues and unresponsive screens. Here's how to stop restricting Spotify's battery usage on a Google Pixel: Go to Settings > Apps > Spotify > App battery usage, then tap Optimized. If that doesn't help, return to that final screen and select Unrestricted instead. If you have a Samsung phone, disable deep sleep for Spotify. If this works for you, you might consider adjusting this setting each time you disconnect from Android Auto to conserve power.

Check your phone's mobile internet connection, which must be solid to avoid audio cutting out while streaming. One quick fix we've seen resolve some data connection issues is to cycle through Airplane Mode; turn it on for a few seconds, and then turn it back off.

If Spotify skips only at certain times during a drive, especially if it's always at the same time along a repeated route, then it's likely a signal issue that's out of your control.

Update your Android apps and update the Android OS. If a known bug prevents Spotify from working correctly with your car, there's a good chance an app update or operating system update will fix it.

Clear the cache for the Android Auto app and the Spotify app. Deleting an app's cache clears away potentially corrupted temporary files that could be to blame for Spotify not working with Android Auto.

Reinstall Spotify. See How to Delete Apps on an Android Phone if you're not sure to do this. Then, install Spotify again from the Google Play Store.



Turn on autostart for Spotify. This will allow the app to start back up again in the background after being closed. This is only relevant on some phones, like those from Xiaomi, Huawei, and Realme. Here are some steps to try, depending on your phone maker: Security > Manage apps > Permissions > Autostart > Spotify .

> > > > . Settings > Apps > settings icon > App auto-launch .

> > > . Settings > App management > App list > Spotify > Auto Startup.