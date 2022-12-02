Streaming > Music, Podcasts, & Audio How to Fix a Spotify Login Error Try resetting your password, checking your Wi-Fi connection, or using auto-login with Spotify Connect By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Why Can’t I Log in to Spotify? How to Fix It When You Can’t Log in to Spotify Fixes for PS5 or Xbox Fixes for Tinder Fixes for Tesla Vehicles Fixes for Spotify Premium Frequently Asked Questions Sometimes the Spotify app won’t let you log in no matter how many times you enter your username and password into the login field. This page covers all the best ways to fix Spotify login errors, including problems associated with internet connectivity, Spotify accounts, app and operating systems, and more. Fixes apply to iPhone and Android smartphones, smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Tesla cars in mind. Why Can’t I Log in to Spotify? Spotify login errors are usually caused by internet connectivity problems or a glitch relating to the Spotify app or the device that it's installed on. Using the incorrect username or password is also a common cause behind being unable to log in to Spotify, as is mistakenly trying to log in to the wrong app. How to Fix It When You Can’t Log in to Spotify Here are the top ways to fix Spotify login errors and glitches. It’s best to work through these solutions in the order written as they’re organized from fastest and easiest to more complex and advanced. Use Spotify Connect. Instead of trying to log in to Spotify on your smart TV or video game console, open the Spotify app on your smartphone, select the Connect or Devices option, and select your device. This will automatically log you into Spotify without the need to enter a username or password. Turn off Airplane mode. Airplane mode disables all Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity and can prevent your device from connecting to the Spotify servers. You'll find Airplane Mode in different places depending on whether you use Airplane Mode on an Android device or Airplane Mode on an iPhone. Turn off Wi-Fi. If you’re using a smartphone, disable the Wi-Fi and use your cellular connection instead. The Wi-Fi network’s internet may be down or overloaded with other users. Check your username and password. Double-check your Spotify username and password. You may have accidentally made a typo when entering your login information. Check your app. Double-check that you’re using Spotify. This seems like a simple tip, but you’d be surprised how often people open the wrong app by mistake. Use another login method. Log in to Spotify via Facebook, Google, or Apple. It’s possible that you never even used a password and username to log in to Spotify in the past. Try each of these alternative login options and see if they work for you. Fully close the Spotify app. Close, don’t just minimize, the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device, wait a few seconds, and then re-open it again. Now try logging in to Spotify. Reset your Spotify password. On the Spotify login screen, select Reset Password to have a new password emailed to you. This also works when you can’t log in to Spotify through Facebook or Google. The link may be called Forgot your password depending on your device and app version. Update the Spotify app. If none of the above login tips work, you may need to update the Spotify app on your device. Use the App Store to update the app on an iPhone or update the Android app. Update your operating system. An out-of-date operating system may be impacted by a security issue that affects internet connectivity. Update your Android OS or update iOS on an iPhone. Restart your device. Rebooting your Android or restarting your iPhone could fix your Spotify login problem. Clear the cached data on Android. If you can’t log in to Spotify on an Android smartphone or tablet, clearing the cached data can help. You can also reset cached content on your iPhone. Clearing the cached app data on an Apple device can fix many app login errors. You can also clear cached data on your iPad. Uninstall and reinstall Spotify. Quickly delete the app from your iPhone or delete the Android app and then reinstall it. Use the Spotify web player. If your Spotify app is giving you issues, open an internet browser and access the web version of Spotify. What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on PS5 or Xbox If you can’t log in to the Spotify app on your Xbox or PlayStation console, open Spotify on your smartphone, tablet, or computer and select Connect to a device. Select your PS5 or Xbox console from the list of devices, and Spotify should automatically log you in. If you can’t see your console on the list of devices, make sure that it and your smart device are on the same Wi-Fi network. What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on Tinder The Spotify feature on the Tinder dating app and website is notorious for going offline and disconnecting users. If your Tinder account randomly gets disconnected from Spotify, reconnect it using the regular process. If Tinder and Spotify are still connected but the feature just doesn’t work as it should, it’s best to wait until the problem resolves itself, as the cause is usually related to Tinder’s servers being overloaded. What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on a Tesla The best way to fix Spotify in a Tesla is to reset the screen by pressing the two scroll buttons on the steering wheel for 10 seconds. Logging out and back into Spotify, switching between Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and a lot of the other tips at the top of the page can also be used to fix Spotify on Tesla cars. Casting Spotify to your Tesla from your smartphone is a reliable alternative for when the built-in Spotify Tesla app won’t work. What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify Premium The Spotify Premium service is a paid subscription membership for the main Spotify streaming service and is accessed by logging into the regular Spotify app or website. There is no separate app for Spotify Premium, nor do you use a separate Spotify Premium account to log in. Most Spotify Premium benefits are available within the Spotify app on all supported devices. You don’t need to download a separate Premium app or software. To log in to your Spotify account that has Spotify Premium, all you need to do is log in with your regular Spotify username and password or the connected account (such as Facebook, Google, or Apple). FAQ How do I log in to Hulu with Spotify? To log into Hulu with Spotify, you must have a Spotify-billed Hulu account called Spotify Premium for Students + Hulu. This account connects Spotify to Hulu. Go to your Hulu account page's payment information to confirm you can log in to Hulu with Spotify. How do I log in to Showtime with Spotify? Showtime is another Hulu add-on. A Spotify Premium for Students membership includes Showtime. To get this membership, you must verify your student status when signing up. Then, log in to your Spotify Premium for Students account and activate Showtime. What is my Spotify username if I log in with Facebook? If you use Facebook to log in to Spotify, you can find your "real" Spotify username. After logging in with your Facebook credentials, go to your Account page and select More (three dots) under your name. Select Copy Spotify URI, and then paste it into a word processor or notes application. You can then view the string of letters and numbers that comprises your Spotify username.