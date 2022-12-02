How to Fix a Spotify Login Error

Sometimes the Spotify app won’t let you log in no matter how many times you enter your username and password into the login field. This page covers all the best ways to fix Spotify login errors, including problems associated with internet connectivity, Spotify accounts, app and operating systems, and more. Fixes apply to iPhone and Android smartphones, smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Tesla cars in mind.

Why Can’t I Log in to Spotify?

Spotify login errors are usually caused by internet connectivity problems or a glitch relating to the Spotify app or the device that it's installed on. Using the incorrect username or password is also a common cause behind being unable to log in to Spotify, as is mistakenly trying to log in to the wrong app.

How to Fix It When You Can’t Log in to Spotify

Here are the top ways to fix Spotify login errors and glitches. It’s best to work through these solutions in the order written as they’re organized from fastest and easiest to more complex and advanced.



What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on PS5 or Xbox

If you can’t log in to the Spotify app on your Xbox or PlayStation console, open Spotify on your smartphone, tablet, or computer and select Connect to a device. Select your PS5 or Xbox console from the list of devices, and Spotify should automatically log you in.

If you can’t see your console on the list of devices, make sure that it and your smart device are on the same Wi-Fi network.

What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on Tinder

The Spotify feature on the Tinder dating app and website is notorious for going offline and disconnecting users. If your Tinder account randomly gets disconnected from Spotify, reconnect it using the regular process. If Tinder and Spotify are still connected but the feature just doesn’t work as it should, it’s best to wait until the problem resolves itself, as the cause is usually related to Tinder’s servers being overloaded.

What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify on a Tesla

The best way to fix Spotify in a Tesla is to reset the screen by pressing the two scroll buttons on the steering wheel for 10 seconds.

Logging out and back into Spotify, switching between Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and a lot of the other tips at the top of the page can also be used to fix Spotify on Tesla cars.

Casting Spotify to your Tesla from your smartphone is a reliable alternative for when the built-in Spotify Tesla app won’t work.

What to Do When You Can’t Log in to Spotify Premium

The Spotify Premium service is a paid subscription membership for the main Spotify streaming service and is accessed by logging into the regular Spotify app or website. There is no separate app for Spotify Premium, nor do you use a separate Spotify Premium account to log in.

Most Spotify Premium benefits are available within the Spotify app on all supported devices. You don’t need to download a separate Premium app or software.

To log in to your Spotify account that has Spotify Premium, all you need to do is log in with your regular Spotify username and password or the connected account (such as Facebook, Google, or Apple).

