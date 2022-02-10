How to Fix It When a Chromecast's Sound Is Not Working

If your Chromecast audio cuts out intermittently, there are a number of steps you can try to get the sound working again. And because there could be a variety of problems, we'll offer up a variety of solutions.



This troubleshooting guide covers what to do when there's no sound on your Chromecast. We recommend a different guide if there's something else going on. For example, the 'Source Not Supported' Chromecast error , or a Chromecast which keeps crashing , are different symptoms and so require a different approach.

Why Is There No Sound When I Use Chromecast?

Troubleshooting a Chromecast without sound can be difficult because the issue could rest in one of many places.

Here are the main reasons there's no sound:

Like most streaming devices which plug directly into a TV, Chromecast delivers sound through HDMI. As long as an HDMI cable attaches it to the display, both video and sound will be carried.

This troubleshooting guide applies to Chromecasts that deliver audio and video, not Chromecast Audio or devices with Chromecast built-in. However, if you have one of those other devices, you might still find some of these ideas useful.

Before you buy a new Chromecast or opt for an alternative streaming device, walk through these simple tips to see if one of them will get the sound to work again.



Turn up the sound on the device you're casting from and to. For example, if you're casting a movie from your phone to your TV, make sure both your phone's volume and your TV's volume are turned up. This might sound like an obvious step, but even if the TV's volume is maxed out, you may have turned down the Chromecast's volume from your phone without realizing it. To test this, first open the app you're trying to cast from, and then use the volume buttons to turn it up.

Muted audio on Chromecast.

Switch to a different input on your TV (i.e., not the one the Chromecast is using) to confirm the TV's volume works normally on its own. The rest of these steps will be pointless to complete if the audio issue actually lies with one of your other devices. Use the remote's Input button, or whatever that function is called on your remote, to switch to TV mode or another input that has a different device plugged in (an Xbox, Roku, etc.).

How to Fix it When HDMI Is Not Working

Completely step 2 again, but this time with the device doing the casting. For example, if you're casting from Chrome on your computer, disconnect from the Chromecast entirely, restart Chrome, and try playing audio normally, without the cast function. Since you've already confirmed the volume is turned up on both the casting device and the receiving device, and the TV can provide audio apart from the Chromecast, you need to ensure the device doing the casting has working audio on its own.

If you find it's your computer, not the Chromecast, having issues, here's how to fix your computer with no sound. Similarly, here's how to fix an iPhone with no sound, and how to fix an Android with no sound. You might need to fix a soundbar that's not working. Regardless, if the Chromecast isn't to blame, you'll need to follow one of those other troubleshooting guides instead.

Restart all three devices—the phone or computer which started the cast, the TV or projector experiencing the sound issue, and the Chromecast itself. Google details how to reboot the Chromecast from the Home app, but it might be easier to just unplug it for a minute.

Update the Chromecast. The previous step might have triggered an update check automatically after the reboot, but if not, update the Chromecast manually. An outdated or buggy firmware could be to blame for the sound issue.

check for an update for the specific app causing you trouble. The app itself could be suffering from a bug which affects Chromecast's sound output. If an update isn't available, you could try to reinstall the app.

Reset the Chromecast. This will reinstall the firmware from scratch. It's your final option to address this problem if it's software related.

Plug the Chromecast into a different HDMI port on the TV/projector. For whatever reason, there could be a very specific problem with the port you're using that's conflicting with the Chromecast's or TV's ability to communicate sound.

If an alternative port isn't the solution, verify the port actually does work by plugging in another HDMI device. If none of your other devices work on any of the ports, but you know the devices are working correctly, then the TV is the issue here. You could verify this once more by attaching the Chromecast to an entirely different TV.