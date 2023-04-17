Smart & Connected Life > AI & Science How to Fix the 'Something Went Wrong' Error in Bing AI It's likely your internet connection, but there's always the chance you'll need to sign up for a new account By Robert Earl Wells III Published on April 17, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section The Causes The Fixes Frequently Asked Questions Sometimes when using Bing AI Chat, you may see an error message that simply says ‘Something went wrong’ with no further explanation. Fortunately, there are a few things you can try to fix the Bing AI ‘Something went wrong’ error. Causes of the Bing AI ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Possible reasons why you're seeing the ‘Something went wrong’ error in Bing AI Chat include: Bing is having temporary technical issuesYou don't have a stable internet connectionYour browser doesn't support Bing AIYour browser has corrupt cookies or cache filesYour browser extensions or VPN are interfering with BingYour account has been account banned How to Fix the Bing Chat ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Try these steps in order until you stop seeing the ‘Something went wrong’ error in Bing AI Chat: Check Bing's Twitter account. Bing posts updates about Bing AI Chat problems on its official Twitter account. If Bing AI Chat is experiencing a technical issue, all you can do is wait until it's fixed. Check your internet connection. You must have a stable connection with Bing's servers, so make sure you're connected to a network and troubleshoot your internet if necessary. Use the Edge browser. Bing AI Chat is managed by Microsoft, so it works best in Microsoft's official browser, Edge. Verify that you are signed in to your Microsoft Account. Bing AI Chat is connected to your Microsoft account, so visit your account page to make sure you're logged in. Refresh the Bing AI Chat page. Select the Refresh button in your browser to reset your connection to Bing AI Chat. Restart your browser. Closing Edge and reopening it again can resolve a lot of minor browser errors. Clear the browser cache. Get rid of any temporary browser files that could be conflicting with Bing AI. Clear your browser's cookies. Corrupt cookies can cause conflicts with Bing Chat, so delete them along with your browser's cache files. Turn off browser extensions. Add-ons can sometimes interfere with online services, so turn off browser extensions one by one to pinpoint the problem. Turn off your VPN. If you use a virtual private network (VPN), it can cause issues with certain websites and services, so temporarily turn it off. Use the Bing mobile app. If you want to use Bing AI Chat on your mobile device, download the Bing AI app for Android or Bing AI for iOS. Use Skype. Instead of using the Edge browser or Bing app, you can also try using a service with built-in support for Bing AI Chat like Skype. Sign up for a new Microsoft account. If you suspect that your account has been banned or is somehow no longer active, try making a new Microsoft account to use with Bing. Contact Bing AI support. If you can't figure out the cause of the error, you can reach out to Bing and report your problem. FAQ How can I use Bing's AI better? If you start at Bing.com and click the Chat button, you'll be able to select a conversation style. This is key to helping you get the kind of answer you're after. We strongly recommend using the More Precise style as that will lead to more accurate information. We go into more depth in our How to Use Bing to Get the Answers You Need article. Do I need to use Microsoft's browser to use the Bing AI? Yes, you need the most recent version of Microsoft Edge in order to use the chatbot AI. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit