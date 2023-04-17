How to Fix the 'Something Went Wrong' Error in Bing AI

Sometimes when using Bing AI Chat, you may see an error message that simply says ‘Something went wrong’ with no further explanation. Fortunately, there are a few things you can try to fix the Bing AI ‘Something went wrong’ error.

Causes of the Bing AI ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error

Possible reasons why you're seeing the ‘Something went wrong’ error in Bing AI Chat include:

Bing is having temporary technical issues

You don't have a stable internet connection

Your browser doesn't support Bing AI

Your browser has corrupt cookies or cache files

Your browser extensions or VPN are interfering with Bing

Your account has been account banned



How to Fix the Bing Chat ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error

Try these steps in order until you stop seeing the ‘Something went wrong’ error in Bing AI Chat: