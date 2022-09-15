Social Media > Snapchat How to Fix It When Snapchat Is Not Working on an iPhone Update the app, free up space, and try a restart By Brad Stephenson Brad Stephenson Facebook Twitter Freelance Contributor Western Sydney University Brad Stephenson is a freelance tech and geek culture writer with 12+ years' experience. He writes about Windows 10, Xbox One, and cryptocurrency. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Why Snapchat Might Be Crashing The Fixes Frequently Asked Questions Snapchat not working on an iPhone is a common problem that can manifest as the app freezing while in use or even completely crashing and restarting. This page covers all of the tested and proven solutions for how to fix it when Snapchat stops working on an iPhone in addition to some tips for how to stop the iPhone Snapchat app from freezing and crashing in the future. The fixes on this page apply to the iOS Snapchat app on all iPhone smartphone models from the iPhone 5S and higher. Why Is Snapchat Crashing on an iPhone? Snapchat crashing or not opening on an iPhone can be caused by an out-of-date app or operating system, a lack of free space on the iPhone, or an inability to connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection. The Snapchat service being down or offline can also cause the Snapchat app to freeze, crash, or stop running properly. How to Fix Snapchat Not Opening on an iPhone Here are the best solutions for how to fix Snapchat problems on an iPhone smartphones. Check if Snapchat’s down. The Snapchat service could be experiencing a server outage or other technical issue. Check your iPhone’s Wi-Fi or cellular connection. The quickest way to do this is to open another app that needs an internet connection. Switch from Wi-Fi to cellular. If your Wi-Fi is slow or completely down, turn it off and try using your iPhone’s cellular connection to access Snapchat. Toggle Airplane Mode on and off. This only takes a few seconds and is an easy way to reset your iPhone’s Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Restart the Snapchat app on your iPhone. Properly closing the Snapchat app, not just minimizing it, and then opening it again could fix the problem. Restart your iPhone. A quick restart can fix a number of iPhone app problems. Update the Snapchat app. An app update may be required to get Snapchat to open on your iPhone and work properly. Wait for the app update to finish. If the Snapchat app icon appears faded and is unresponsive, this means that the app’s in the process of being updated. Make sure your iPhone’s connected to the internet and wait until the update’s finished. An iPhone app update can take anywhere from a minute to half an hour depending on your iPhone model and the speed of the internet connection. Update your iPhone. Downloading and installing the latest iOS operating system can fix a variety of system and app issues. Let Snapchat use cellular. Open Settings > Cellular and make sure the switch next to Snapchat is enabled. Free-up space on your iPhone. A lack of free space can often cause iPhone apps to crash or not open. Log out of Snapchat and then log back in. This quick process can reset your device’s connection to Snapchat’s servers. Reinstall the Snapchat app. Uninstall the Snapchat app on your iPhone and then reinstall it via the App Store. Disable iPhone’s Content & Privacy Restrictions settings. Open Settings and select Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions and make sure the main switch is off. Alternatively you can add Snapchat to the list of exceptions in Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps. Reset your iPhone’s app settings. Performing the Reset All Settings procedure keeps all your files and data intact but will clear your iPhone’s preferences relating to how apps are used. This can clear out any conflicting settings that are stopping Snapchat from working properly. Make sure to choose Reset All Settings when performing a reset. Other options such as Erase All Content and Settings can completely remove everything from your iPhone. Reset your iPhone’s network settings. If the Snapchat app is having trouble connecting to the Snapchat servers, performing a network settings reset could fix it. Contact Snapchat Customer Support. If nothing else appears to be working, reach out to Snapchat’s official support to see if they can fix the issue. Use Snapchat on your computer. If you still can’t get Snapchat working on your iPhone or you’re forces to wait for a repair to be made, you can access the service via the web in the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge web browser. FAQ How do I fix the Snapchat camera? To fix it when the Snapchat camera isn't working, try restarting your Snapchat app, restarting your device, and checking online to see if Snapchat is experiencing a glitch. You can also update the Snapchat app, check your internet connection, and ensure Snapchat has camera permissions. How do I fix Snapchat camera quality? If your Snapchat videos seem blurry or low-quality, troubleshooting tips to try include restarting the app, checking for a Snapchat update, clearing Snapchat's data cache, checking your network connection, and reinstalling the Snapchat app. How do I fix Snapchat notifications? If Snapchat notifications aren't working, ensure you've enabled notifications in your iOS or Android device settings. Next, go to your Snapchat account and select the notifications you want to receive. Also, ensure your phone isn't set to Do Not Disturb, and clear the Snapchat data cache. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit