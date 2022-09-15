How to Fix It When Snapchat Is Not Working on an iPhone

Snapchat not working on an iPhone is a common problem that can manifest as the app freezing while in use or even completely crashing and restarting. This page covers all of the tested and proven solutions for how to fix it when Snapchat stops working on an iPhone in addition to some tips for how to stop the iPhone Snapchat app from freezing and crashing in the future.

The fixes on this page apply to the iOS Snapchat app on all iPhone smartphone models from the iPhone 5S and higher.

Why Is Snapchat Crashing on an iPhone?

Snapchat crashing or not opening on an iPhone can be caused by an out-of-date app or operating system, a lack of free space on the iPhone, or an inability to connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection.

The Snapchat service being down or offline can also cause the Snapchat app to freeze, crash, or stop running properly.

How to Fix Snapchat Not Opening on an iPhone

Here are the best solutions for how to fix Snapchat problems on an iPhone smartphones.

