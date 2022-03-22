How to Fix Slow PC Startup

You don't need to get used to system lag. Instead, learn how to fix a slow PC startup with these tips, and you'll be able to get your PC back into fighting shape in no time.

Why Does My PC Take So Long to Startup?

It could be your boot drive is getting a bit full, and not operating at peak performance. You might have too many programs trying to start alongside Windows, or your hardware could just be getting a bit old.

It's hard to know which is which until you start applying solutions, to see what sticks.



How Can I Speed Up My Computer Startup?

Disable unnecessary startup programs: One of the main reasons your PC might be taking a while to startup is because of all the applications it's trying to load right off the bat. Many of these are likely unnecessary, so edit the Windows 10 startup options and disable the ones that you really don't need. Look out for any marked as High impact as these will have a greater impact on your PC's startup speed. The process is a little different on Windows 11, so follow these steps for specific help with that operating system. Upgraded? The Windows 11 startup options are different than in Windows 10. Do a malware scan: It's possible malware is eating up system resources when your PC starts. Make sure to scan for malware on a regular basis. Clear some space on your boot drive: If your boot, or C drive, is getting close to full, it can dramatically affect performance. Make sure to free up space on your Windows PC as it gets low. Tweak your BIOS: There are some BIOS settings you can enable to improve startup speed, like Fast Boot. You can also disable startup logos, which can inhibit startup performance a little. Reinstall Windows: If none of the above works, then you may need to revert to a Windows system restore point, or reinstall Windows altogether. Either will probably fix any startup problems you have.

Upgrade SSD/memory: If you're still using a hard drive as your main boot drive, or are trying to run a modern Windows 10 or 11 PC with 8GB or less memory, then it might be time to upgrade. Changing your boot drive to an SSD, and upgrading RAM can have a dramatic effect on startup speed.