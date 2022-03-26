Sidecar enables you to connect your iPad to your Mac, using your tablet as a second monitor. When the two devices won't work together, however, there are a number of ways to fix such errors. Usually, you'll notice a problem when you can't pair up your iPad to use it as an additional screen. Here's how to fix it when Sidecar isn't working on iPad.



Why Is My iPad Not Working With My Mac's Sidecar Feature?

There are a few different reasons why your iPad may not be with your Mac's Sidecar feature. Try these troubleshooting steps to figure it out.

Check your devices support Sidecar. Not all Apple devices support Sidecar. A full list is available and includes most recent iPads and Macs but you need to check yours works with it. Check your connection. Check Bluetooth is enabled on both your iPad and Mac. Also, check they are both connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If your iPad needs charging, plug it directly into your Mac when using Sidecar. Check the Apple IDs. Both devices need to be signed into the same Apple IDs. You can't use different accounts to use Sidecar. Update your devices. Both iPad and Mac need to be running the latest software to use Sidecar together.

Why Is My iPad Timing Out of Sidecar?

If your iPad keeps timing out of Sidecar, there can be some other reasons why it's not working. Here's a look at the main ones.

There's a random glitch. It's frustrating but sometimes, there can be a random Bluetooth glitch. Try turning Bluetooth off and back on again on both devices. Your devices need restarting. Sometimes, a quick restart of both devices solves the connection issue. Keep your devices close together. While Bluetooth range is quite good, you'll need to keep both your devices close to ensure timing out does not occur. On your iPad, try disabling Keep Today on Home Screen. To do so, go to Settings > Home Screen & Dock and toggle the option off. Try plugging your iPad into the Mac. Use a USB cable to plug your iPad into your Mac to solve any wireless connection issues. Check Handoff is enabled. Handoff is a feature which allows Mac and iOS devices to share certain bits of data seamlessly (in theory). It's enabled by default but double check it's still enabled in both devices' settings menus. Check to make sure your iPad is unlocked. If your iPad is locked, you can't use Sidecar. Check your iPad is a trusted device. Connect your iPad to your Mac then find the device in Finder. Click Trust when it appears and restart the device. Clear a black screen. If you see a black screen, on your Mac, click the Apple logo > System Preferences > Display, then click Arrangement. Toggle Mirror Display on and off to reset it.

How Do I Activate Sidecar on My iPad?

If you have never used Sidecar before, you need to set it up. Follow these steps to do so.

Make sure your Mac and iPad are compatible with Sidecar (scroll down to Sidecar system requirements). If they're not, you'll need a newer Mac or iPad. Use the same Apple ID on both devices. You need to be logged into the same Apple ID on both devices, also while using two-factor authentication. On your Mac, click the Display menu in Control Center and click the iPad to log into it. If it doesn't work or show up on the list, check Bluetooth is switched on and both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.