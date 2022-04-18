How to Fix It When Your Samsung Tablet Is Frozen

This article will walk you through some of the causes for a Samsung tablet getting frozen and will also provide a number of strategies for how to unfreeze a tablet that’s become unresponsive and help prevent it from freezing again in the future.

Why Does My Samsung Tablet Keep Freezing Up?

A Samsung tablet that freezes or becomes unresponsive is often the result of a lack of free space on the hard drive, some sort of conflict between an app or service and the hardware, or an out-of-date operating system or software.

Inconsistent or weak wireless connectivity can also freeze or crash an app on a Samsung tablet which can itself freeze the entire device.

How Do You Unfreeze a Samsung Tablet?

Here are the best, and safest, ways to unfreeze a Samsung tablet that won’t respond to any touch commands.



Hard restart your Samsung tablet. If you can’t access any menus, you should still be able to restart your frozen Samsung tablet by pressing the Power and Volume Down buttons until it turns off.

The method for hard resetting or hard rebooting your Samsung tablet may vary depending on the version of the operating system and hardware model. Drain the tablet’s battery. If you’re still unable to restart your Samsung tablet, wait for its battery power to completely drain. This will shut the tablet down, after which you can then charge it and turn it on. Reboot the tablet in Safe Mode. If a recently-installed app is causing your Samsung tablet to freeze, restart the tablet in Safe Mode and uninstall the app.

How Do I Stop My Tablet From Freezing?

Once you’ve unfrozen your Samsung tablet, there are several checks you can perform to stop your tablet from freezing again and again.

