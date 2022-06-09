How to Fix It When Safari Is Not Working on an iPad

Fixing Safari issues on iPad can take seconds to fix due to an unknown minor issue, or it can take a lot longer. Here's how to fix it when Safari won't work on an iPad.



Causes of Safari Not Working On iPad

There are many reasons why Safari may not be working on iPad. Try these troubleshooting tips to figure out what's happened.

Your iPad is out of date. If your iPad is not up to date, you may find yourself running into trouble loading standard apps including Safari.

You're offline. If your iPad doesn't have a data connection, Safari won't be able to load any websites, making it look as if Safari is the issue.

Your iPad has a major problem. If your iPad won't load any apps including Safari, the problem may be deeper than just the one app.



How to Fix Safari Not Working On iPad

If your iPad won't open Safari or it won't load correctly, it severely limits your ability to browse the internet. Here's how to fix Safari not working on iPad.

Restart your iPad. Many common issues are solved by restarting or rebooting the device in question. Restart your iPad to hopefully fix Safari. Check your data connection. If your iPad is a Wi-Fi model, check you're connected to a Wi-Fi network with internet access. If your iPad has a cellular connection, check it has a signal and is working correctly. Tap Settings > Cellular and check the toggle next to Safari is On. Check Airplane mode. Check if Airplane mode is enabled on your iPad. If it is, you won't be able to browse online. Check content restrictions. If you have parental controls set up on your iPad, these may stop you from browsing using Safari. Check the settings to confirm this isn't the issue. Clear your browsing history. If Safari opens but is unresponsive, clear your browsing history to see if that makes it work more effectively. Disable Safari suggestions. Safari suggestions can sometimes cause Safari to crash. Try disabling them by tapping Settings > Safari > then toggle off the Safari Suggestions switch. Update your iPad. If you haven't updated your iPad in a while, you may need the latest version of iPadOS to correct any issues. It's simple to do but set aside a while for the update process to complete. Reset your iPad. Resetting your iPad to factory settings removes all your personal information but can sometimes solve an underlying issue previous steps haven't solved. Contact Apple. If none of the above fixes work, you may have a hardware issue with your iPad. If you have remaining warranty or AppleCare+, the appointment and fix may be free.