How to Fix Roblox Not Updating on a Mac

If you're frustrated when Roblox won't update on the Mac, we've got some potential solutions you can try to troubleshoot the matter.



What Causes Roblox to Fail to Update on Mac?

If you can't update Roblox on Mac, this can be for a number of reasons with some being easier to fix than others. Here's a quick overview of why Roblox might not be updating.



The Roblox servers are down. Sometimes, Roblox's servers can be down, so it's a good idea to check if the issue is on your end or theirs first before doing anything else.

A VPN or firewall is blocking access to Roblox. If your VPN or firewall is set up to block a lot of activity, you may find it impossible to update Roblox while it's active.

Your Mac isn't compatible with Roblox. Got an aging Mac? A recent update may mean you can no longer play Roblox on that Mac.

Your Roblox install is corrupt. Sometimes, the Roblox files can fail so you'll need to uninstall and reinstall it or opt to run Roblox via your browser.



When Roblox won't update, you won't lose any files or progress as Roblox data is stored on the cloud. You simply won't be able to access it.

How to Fix the Roblox Update Error on Mac

Follow the steps below to fix the Roblox update error you may be seeing when trying to update it on Mac. Not all of these may apply to your situation but follow them in order and skip any that aren't relevant.



Check your Mac is online. Check you're currently online and have a strong internet connection. If you aren't online, you can't update Roblox. Restart your Mac. It's a simple solution but restarting your Mac often fixes many issues and that can include problems updating Roblox. Launch Roblox from your browser. If you keep seeing an "upgrade failed" message, try playing Roblox via your web browser instead of using the app. By doing so, the latest version of Roblox player will be installed so you can continue playing. Try using a different web browser. If you also can't get Roblox to launch from your browser, try using a different one. Roblox recommends using Google Chrome or Firefox rather than Safari. Uninstall and reinstall Roblox. Uninstall the Roblox app from your Mac and try reinstalling it. This can fix issues with corrupt files.

Make sure to download Roblox from a reputable source. Update your Mac. Sometimes updating your Mac can fix many common issues, including running Roblox successfully. Disable your VPN or firewall. If you use either a VPN or a firewall, the update may fail due to network issues. Disable them temporarily to update Roblox. Reset Roblox settings. If you're willing to delve into some settings on your Mac, navigate to Library > Preferences then delete everything in the Roblox folder. Download Roblox to a USB flash drive on another Mac. If you've tried removing all traces of Roblox on your current Mac, try downloading a new version of it via a different Mac. It requires you to have another Mac available (or from a friend), but it may fix the issue. Contact Roblox support. If you've tried all these steps and Roblox still won't work, contact Roblox customer support with your Roblox username, any error messages you've received, the model name of your Mac, and which version of macOS your Mac is running.