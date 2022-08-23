How to Fix it When Roblox Is Unable to Download on a Mac

Roblox is available on nearly every computer, smartphone, and tablet sold today, including the Mac. However, a variety of problems may case a Roblox download to fail and leave you unable to play.

Why Won't Roblox Download on My Mac?

Most problems downloading Roblox are the result of confusion about how to download a legitimate version of Roblox and not a technical issue. Roblox, unlike most games, doesn't distribute on the Mac App Store—which is the source most Mac owners check first.

However, a variety of bugs can cause problems even when downloading from the official site. Network connection and reliability problems may cause the download to fail, and the installer can run into issues completing after the initial download is complete.



How to Fix It When You Can't Download Roblox

Follow the steps below to fix it when Roblox is unable to download on your Mac.

Verify that you're downloading Roblox directly from Roblox.com. You'll need to create an account or log in to start the download. The most current version of Roblox is not available from any other source. The Mac App Store doesn't offer the Roblox app, and the Mac can't use versions of Roblox from other stores (such as the Microsoft Store). Roblox is a popular game, and that popularity attracts scammers that pose as Roblox on app stores and in advertisements.

Roblox for Mac is only available from the official Roblox.com website. All other sources are suspicious. Check that you are connected to the Internet and have a strong connection. If connected over Wi-Fi, try switching networks or moving closer to the Wi-Fi router. Roblox isn't a large app, but still requires a reliable connection with download speeds of at least a few megabits per second. Verify the progress of the installation by checking all open windows and apps on your Mac. The Mission Control shortcut, located in the function row on every Mac keyboard, can be useful for this. Downloading and installing Roblox includes several steps after you download the installer file and attempt installation, including a second download within the app. It's easy to accidentally hide this window, which will make it appear as if Roblox has failed to download and launch. Delete and redownload the installer. There's always a chance of corruption when downloading a file, which will cause the download to fail or the file to be unusable. Redownloading the file can solve the problem. Use a different web browser to download Roblox from Roblox.com Safari is supported by Roblox, but there's always a chance that the browser is causing an issue. Trying a different browser may resolve the problem. Verify that you have permission to download and install applications on your Mac. Roblox, like other apps, can be blocked by user or parental control settings that prevent installation of new software. Our guide to parental control on the Mac has more details on how to use parental controls. Disable your Mac's VPN or firewall application. These apps may cause the download to fail due to a download block, a region lock, or network reliability issues. Restart your Mac. Restarting your Mac can clear up temporary issues or bugs preventing a download. Update MacOS. Roblox requires macOS 10.6 or newer. MacOS 10.6 was released in 2009, so there's a good chance you already have it installed. Still, updating to the latest version of macOS is important. It may resolve a bug that's causing the download to fail. Download Roblox to a USB flash drive on another Mac, and then move it to your Mac. The download from Roblox.com is a .dmg installer file that can be moved from one Mac to the next, providing a workaround if all other methods fail.